Monday, September 28 Evening Forecast

We’re looking at a fall feel as we close out the month of September. Temperatures took a tumble after Sunday’s front with afternoon highs about 20° cooler Monday over Sunday. The chilly air that has swept in also came with some afternoon clouds, but these should fade away overnight. Temperatures will slide into the low to mid 40s by morning.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday with a chilly morning giving way to a cool afternoon. Clouds will once again bubble up during the afternoon, especially north and east of Springfield. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

A nice pop in temperatures will develop on Wednesday as a cold front pushes in from the north. This will lead to westerly winds and afternoon highs in the upper 70s with a few spots to the south hitting 80°. Skies will remain bright throughout the day.

Chilly air will follow the front making for a cool finish to the week. Skies will be mostly clear Thursday and Friday with afternoon highs in the mid 60s. The coldest readings so far will likely develop Friday morning with morning lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A storm will try to take shape over the weekend. This will lead to increased cloud cover on Saturday with a chance for showers, mainly late in the day and into the overnight. There may be a lingering chance for showers into early Sunday as another cold front pushes through. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Sunny skies and cool temperatures will follow on Monday as well. The cool pattern looks like it may ease next week as the jet stream flattens out across the country. This will lead to warm weather returning later next week.

