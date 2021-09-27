Monday, September 27 Evening Forecast

Summer temperatures have settled back into the pattern, but they’ll be on the way out later this week as rain returns to the area.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear skies and comfortably cool temperatures. Readings will settle out near 60° by morning.

The morning chill will give way to another round of unusually warm temperatures by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s across the Ozarks with a few spots hitting 90°. Tuesday’s highs will be over 10° above normal, but well off the record highs which are in the triple digits for the 28th. These record highs occurred back in 1953 during a major late September heatwave that resulted in the latest 100° highs on record for the area.

The pattern will shift in a significant way starting Wednesday. Pockets of upper-level storminess will begin moving out of the Southwest. This will keep the pattern cloudier and wetter through Sunday.

Wednesday looks partly sunny as moisture moves back into the area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will tend to remain focused south of Hwy. 60, fading away heading into Wednesday night. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.

Clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms will be more widespread Thursday into the weekend. This will knock the warm pattern back quite a bit with highs much closer to normal generally in the upper 70s to near 80° Thursday through Saturday.

A cold front will sweep into the area Sunday continuing the cloudier pattern and scattered showers. Afternoon highs look a little cooler with highs in the mid-70s.

Rain totals through Sunday will gradually add up with most spots picking up over an inch with locally higher amounts likely.

Drier air will build in by Monday with a mild day expected. The pattern should stay mild through next week.