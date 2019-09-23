Monday, September 23 Morning Forecast

Beautiful first fay of fall ahead!

It’s officially fall! Fall began at 2:50 AM, the time when the sun’s rays start to tilt away from the Northern Hemisphere. Days will continue to get shorter until the winter equinox, the shortest day of the year.

A front is pushing southeast of Springfield this morning, with a few showers working on exiting. As skies try to clear behind the front, wet grounds and cooling air will create fog. Expect wet roads and patchy fog for this morning’s commute.

Our cold front continues to exit southeast this afternoon, with decreasing clouds across the Ozarks. Expect mostly sunny skies by this afternoon with a pleasant, fall-like air mass in place. Highs will get into the upper 70’s, lower 80’s, about average for this time of year.

Mostly clear, cool, and comfortable tonight, lows drop into the upper 50’s, lower 60’s.

Tomorrow our high-pressure center starts to move east, kicking southerly winds back into the Ozarks. These southerly winds will allow some hiccups in the upper-levels of the atmosphere to nudge into the area. A few showers/ storms will be possible, especially for the southerly half of the area.

Highs stay seasonal in the upper 70’s.

A cold front passes through on Wednesday, bringing another round of a few showers/ storms.

We’ll have two dry days on Thursday and Friday, with temperatures trending warmer in the middle 80’s.

Another front arrives on Saturday with a few storms. By Sunday, another summer-time ridge of high pressure builds to the southeast, bringing more summerlike heat and humidity back into the Ozarks.

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

82° / 61°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 0% 82° 61°

Tuesday

78° / 67°
Showers
Showers 40% 78° 67°

Wednesday

83° / 62°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 83° 62°

Thursday

80° / 69°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 80° 69°

Friday

86° / 68°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 86° 68°

Saturday

81° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 81° 70°

Sunday

86° / 71°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 86° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

6 AM
Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
65°

65°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

66°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

68°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
68°

71°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
71°

74°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

77°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

80°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

80°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

78°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

74°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

70°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
70°

67°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
67°

65°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
65°

64°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
64°

63°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
63°

63°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
63°

62°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
62°

62°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
62°

62°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
62°

63°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
63°

