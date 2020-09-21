Monday, September 21 Morning Forecast

Good morning! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 50’s, a chilly start, grab the jackets this morning. Today, temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s with mostly sunny skies, another fall-like day.

Continuing to track Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf of Mexico, it is expected to make landfall some time today. We will be able to tap into its moisture and it will sling some light showers our way for Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

Overnight tonight clouds will increase from the south. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Tuesday will bring more cloud coverage from the remnants of Beta. Temperatures will be cooler too topping of in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Showers will be possible, especially in Northern Arkansas. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s.

Better rain chances for Missouri will be on Wednesday, but mainly south and east of I-44. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s. Not everyone will see rain and those that do may see only a few tenths of an inch.

Thursday, skies will start to clear and temperatures will warm back up into the 70’s. 80’s will return for this weekend.