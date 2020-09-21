Monday, September 21 Morning Forecast

Fall weather Monday, slight rain chances Tuesday/Wednesday --

Good morning! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 50’s, a chilly start, grab the jackets this morning. Today, temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s with mostly sunny skies, another fall-like day.

Continuing to track Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf of Mexico, it is expected to make landfall some time today. We will be able to tap into its moisture and it will sling some light showers our way for Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

Overnight tonight clouds will increase from the south. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Tuesday will bring more cloud coverage from the remnants of Beta. Temperatures will be cooler too topping of in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Showers will be possible, especially in Northern Arkansas. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s.

Better rain chances for Missouri will be on Wednesday, but mainly south and east of I-44. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s. Not everyone will see rain and those that do may see only a few tenths of an inch.

Thursday, skies will start to clear and temperatures will warm back up into the 70’s. 80’s will return for this weekend.

Clear

Springfield

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Partly cloudy. Low around 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

54°F Broken Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
59°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
57°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
55°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

78° / 58°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 78° 58°

Tuesday

70° / 57°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 20% 70° 57°

Wednesday

69° / 56°
Showers
Showers 40% 69° 56°

Thursday

78° / 56°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 78° 56°

Friday

82° / 60°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 82° 60°

Saturday

82° / 60°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 82° 60°

Sunday

75° / 54°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 75° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

6 AM
Clear
5%
52°

54°

7 AM
Clear
5%
54°

55°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
55°

62°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
62°

66°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
66°

70°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
70°

73°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

75°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

76°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

77°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

72°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
72°

70°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
70°

68°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
68°

64°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
64°

63°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
63°

62°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
62°

62°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
62°

61°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
61°

60°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
60°

60°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
60°

60°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
60°

