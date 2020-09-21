Monday, September 21 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’ve had a great run of weather the past several days. Temperatures have been comfortable and skies have been bright, although a little hazy. The one glaring issue is the lack of rain. Drought conditions continue across Southwest Missouri with pockets of that area having received less than half of normal rainfall for the past three months. A little rain will visit the area over the next couple of days as moisture spreads north away from Tropical Storm Beta.

Skies will be clear this evening, but clouds will spread north into the area late tonight. Some light showers will spread across Northwest Arkansas into Southwest Missouri by morning.

Clouds will remain widespread across the area Tuesday through Wednesday, but showers will tend to stay confined to areas near and south of the interstate. Rain totals will generally be light with the heavier amounts near and south of the state line where totals of a quarter of an inch to three quarters of an inch are expected. Amounts closer to the interstate will generally be around a tenth of an inch or less with little or north further north.

The clouds and showers will also make for an unusually cool stretch of weather, especially across areas where showers are more widespread. Daytime highs will range from the 60s to near 70° to the south to 70s to the north.

Clouds will likely linger into Thursday and it could come with some fog Thursday morning. Clouds will gradually thin out from west to east by Thursday afternoon with temperatures warming well into the 70s.

We’ll end the week on a warm and bright note. Morning temperatures in the 50s will warm into the low 80s during the afternoon.

The warmer weather will continue into Saturday with the area ahead of an approaching cold front. The front may bring some clouds and showers to the area Saturday night, but Saturday looks bright and dry with highs in the mid 80s. Milder weather will follow for the second half of the weekend.

Another front will be poised to sweep through by Monday keeping the pattern mild. A trough looks to set up across the Eastern half of the U.S. sticking around into early October. This will keep the pattern cooler and drier than normal into the first week of October.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Partly cloudy. Low around 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

72°F Broken Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
60°F Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Harrison

71°F Few Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
58°F Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

78° / 58°
A few showers developing late
A few showers developing late 10% 78° 58°

Tuesday

70° / 57°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 20% 70° 57°

Wednesday

68° / 55°
Cloudy
Cloudy 40% 68° 55°

Thursday

78° / 55°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 78° 55°

Friday

82° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 82° 59°

Saturday

85° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 85° 59°

Sunday

76° / 55°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 76° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
70°

68°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
68°

64°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
64°

63°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
63°

62°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
62°

62°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
62°

61°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
61°

60°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
60°

60°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
60°

60°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
60°

59°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

7 AM
Showers
35%
59°

60°

8 AM
Showers
36%
60°

61°

9 AM
Showers
35%
61°

64°

10 AM
Few Showers
31%
64°

67°

11 AM
Cloudy
22%
67°

68°

12 PM
Cloudy
21%
68°

70°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
70°

71°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
71°

72°

3 PM
Few Showers
31%
72°

71°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
71°

69°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

6 PM
Cloudy
14%
68°

67°

7 PM
Cloudy
19%
67°

Trending Stories