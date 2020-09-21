Monday, September 21 Evening Forecast

We’ve had a great run of weather the past several days. Temperatures have been comfortable and skies have been bright, although a little hazy. The one glaring issue is the lack of rain. Drought conditions continue across Southwest Missouri with pockets of that area having received less than half of normal rainfall for the past three months. A little rain will visit the area over the next couple of days as moisture spreads north away from Tropical Storm Beta.

Skies will be clear this evening, but clouds will spread north into the area late tonight. Some light showers will spread across Northwest Arkansas into Southwest Missouri by morning.

Clouds will remain widespread across the area Tuesday through Wednesday, but showers will tend to stay confined to areas near and south of the interstate. Rain totals will generally be light with the heavier amounts near and south of the state line where totals of a quarter of an inch to three quarters of an inch are expected. Amounts closer to the interstate will generally be around a tenth of an inch or less with little or north further north.

The clouds and showers will also make for an unusually cool stretch of weather, especially across areas where showers are more widespread. Daytime highs will range from the 60s to near 70° to the south to 70s to the north.

Clouds will likely linger into Thursday and it could come with some fog Thursday morning. Clouds will gradually thin out from west to east by Thursday afternoon with temperatures warming well into the 70s.

We’ll end the week on a warm and bright note. Morning temperatures in the 50s will warm into the low 80s during the afternoon.

The warmer weather will continue into Saturday with the area ahead of an approaching cold front. The front may bring some clouds and showers to the area Saturday night, but Saturday looks bright and dry with highs in the mid 80s. Milder weather will follow for the second half of the weekend.

Another front will be poised to sweep through by Monday keeping the pattern mild. A trough looks to set up across the Eastern half of the U.S. sticking around into early October. This will keep the pattern cooler and drier than normal into the first week of October.