Monday, September 20 Morning Forecast

High pressure has been in control and that’s why we’ve seen a good deal of sunshine over the last few days. Above-average temps have also been with us here in the Ozarks as southerly winds have controlled the region. Highs yesterday topped out in the 80s and it’s looking even warmer today. The southerly breeze will pump in hotter and more humid air with highs surging back into the lower 90s for many locations. With the higher dew points, feels like temps will likely get into the mid and upper 90s so make sure you stay hydrated out there. This hotter feel is developing ahead of our next cold front which is slated to move through the viewing area tonight into Tuesday. Widely scattered showers and storms will form as it slides into the region overnight with gusty winds and smaller hail possible in the stronger storms. There is a Marginal Risk in place as a result so make sure you stay weather aware. On and off showers and a few rumbles are on the table for our Tuesday as this boundary continues to skirt eastward. Temperatures will be much cooler tomorrow as winds turn back around from the north. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s with some sunshine peeking out from behind the clouds late. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s which is really chilly for this time of year. You may need the jacket on both Wednesday and Thursday mornings. High pressure builds back in behind this system with lots of sunshine on the way Wednesday and Thursday. A few clouds develop Friday ahead of another cold front but this one is looking to come through mainly dry. A spotty shower or storm is possible but right now, chances are looking slim at best. Seasonable conditions are on expected to end the workweek with temps in the lower 80s Friday and Saturday. The heat looks to make a return to the Ozarks by late this weekend with afternoon readings back into the 90s Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer