Monday, September 20 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

91° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 91° 59°

Tuesday

68° / 48°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 40% 68° 48°

Wednesday

71° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 71° 46°

Thursday

76° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 76° 50°

Friday

83° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 83° 54°

Saturday

81° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 81° 54°

Sunday

91° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 91° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
70°

73°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
73°

76°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
76°

80°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
80°

83°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

86°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

88°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

89°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

87°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
87°

84°

7 PM
Sunny
4%
84°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
82°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
79°

78°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
78°

76°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
76°

73°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
79%
73°

69°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
69°

68°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
68°

67°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
67°

66°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
73%
66°

64°

5 AM
Rain
73%
64°

62°

6 AM
Rain
74%
62°

61°

7 AM
Showers
58%
61°

High pressure has been in control and that’s why we’ve seen a good deal of sunshine over the last few days. Above-average temps have also been with us here in the Ozarks as southerly winds have controlled the region. Highs yesterday topped out in the 80s and it’s looking even warmer today. The southerly breeze will pump in hotter and more humid air with highs surging back into the lower 90s for many locations. With the higher dew points, feels like temps will likely get into the mid and upper 90s so make sure you stay hydrated out there. This hotter feel is developing ahead of our next cold front which is slated to move through the viewing area tonight into Tuesday. Widely scattered showers and storms will form as it slides into the region overnight with gusty winds and smaller hail possible in the stronger storms. There is a Marginal Risk in place as a result so make sure you stay weather aware. On and off showers and a few rumbles are on the table for our Tuesday as this boundary continues to skirt eastward. Temperatures will be much cooler tomorrow as winds turn back around from the north. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s with some sunshine peeking out from behind the clouds late. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s which is really chilly for this time of year. You may need the jacket on both Wednesday and Thursday mornings. High pressure builds back in behind this system with lots of sunshine on the way Wednesday and Thursday. A few clouds develop Friday ahead of another cold front but this one is looking to come through mainly dry. A spotty shower or storm is possible but right now, chances are looking slim at best. Seasonable conditions are on expected to end the workweek with temps in the lower 80s Friday and Saturday. The heat looks to make a return to the Ozarks by late this weekend with afternoon readings back into the 90s Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and storms. Low 59F. Winds S/N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Scattered showers and storms. Low 59F. Winds S/N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Branson

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
63°F Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
79%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Harrison

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds early with showers likely late, and a thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
62°F Some clouds early with showers likely late, and a thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
73%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
61°F Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
77%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy during the evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
66°F Partly cloudy during the evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
75%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Trending Stories

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100