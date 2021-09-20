Monday, September 20 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

91° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 91° 59°

Tuesday

70° / 48°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 40% 70° 48°

Wednesday

70° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 70° 45°

Thursday

75° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 75° 51°

Friday

82° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 82° 54°

Saturday

77° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 77° 52°

Sunday

84° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 84° 59°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
81°

78°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
78°

73°

11 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
100%
73°

71°

12 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
100%
71°

70°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
94%
70°

68°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
76%
68°

66°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
66°

65°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
84%
65°

64°

5 AM
Rain
74%
64°

62°

6 AM
Light Rain
62%
62°

61°

7 AM
Showers
49%
61°

60°

8 AM
Showers
45%
60°

60°

9 AM
Few Showers
31%
60°

62°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
62°

64°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
64°

65°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
65°

67°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
67°

68°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
68°

69°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

70°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

A fall cold front will sweep across the area tonight bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms and much cooler weather by tomorrow.

For tonight, we’re looking at a line of scattered showers and thunderstorms gradually sweeping south and southeast overnight. There will be a risk for a few severe storms, especially north of the interstate. The main severe risk will be strong winds, but there could be a bit of hail as well. Storms will spread into West Central Missouri through 9 pm and then down to I-44 by midnight. Storms will then spread south and southeast of the interstate after midnight where they’ll gradually weaken.

Rain totals will be heaviest to the north where there will be a higher chance for widespread totals of half an inch to 1″ with locally higher amounts. Rain totals will fall off south of the interstate.

Temperatures will be sharply cooler on Tuesday with morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Additional scattered showers will move across the area Tuesday morning, especially along and south of the interstate, ending from west to east during the afternoon.

Some afternoon sunshine will push temperatures back up through the 60s with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

A chilly night will follow. In fact, it will be the first round of lows in the 40s for many locations and the coolest readings for many since late May.

A sunny, mild day will follow for the official arrival of fall Wednesday afternoon. Sunny skies will come with breezy north winds and highs near 70°.

Thursday morning will be even chillier with lows in the 40s across the Ozarks. Typically colder locations over Southwest Missouri might even dip close to 40°.

Another round of sunny and mild weather will follow the morning chill on Thursday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s.

A pop in temperatures will come ahead of a cold front Friday with afternoon highs in the low 80s. Sunny and mild weather will follow on Saturday. Another pop in temperatures will come Sunday into Monday ahead of yet another cold front. Afternoon highs both Sunday and Monday will be in the 80s.

The pattern will make it very tough for fronts to squeeze out any rain and dry weather is expected into next week.

