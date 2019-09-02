Monday, September 2 Evening Forecast

Quiet & sunny week ahead, Hurricane Dorian update —

We started off this morning with dense fog across much of the Ozarks. That faded away and the sunshine returned once again today! Temperatures today topped off in the upper 80’s area-wide with muggy conditions.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s staying warm and muggy under mostly starry skies.

An area of high pressure is sitting over the mountains to our west, that is what is in control of our weather for the rest of the week. This high pressure will not budge a lot thanks to Hurricane Dorian off the coast of Florida. As Dorian moves up the east coast this week, it will keep the high pressure fixed over the western half of the U.S., keeping the Ozarks sunny and quiet.





Tuesday for the return of many to work and school, temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s under mostly sunny skies with heat index values in the upper 90’s and few triple digits. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. A shower or two is possible with a weak cold front pushing in.

Wednesday, as that cool front pushes in, temperatures will be a bit cooler, in the middle 80’s under mostly sunny skies.

By Thursday through the weekend, temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s under sunny skies and muggy conditions. Sunday a few clouds will move in.