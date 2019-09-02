Monday, September 2 Evening Forecast

Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa
Quiet & sunny week ahead, Hurricane Dorian update

We started off this morning with dense fog across much of the Ozarks. That faded away and the sunshine returned once again today! Temperatures today topped off in the upper 80’s area-wide with muggy conditions.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s staying warm and muggy under mostly starry skies.

An area of high pressure is sitting over the mountains to our west, that is what is in control of our weather for the rest of the week. This high pressure will not budge a lot thanks to Hurricane Dorian off the coast of Florida. As Dorian moves up the east coast this week, it will keep the high pressure fixed over the western half of the U.S., keeping the Ozarks sunny and quiet.

Tuesday for the return of many to work and school, temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s under mostly sunny skies with heat index values in the upper 90’s and few triple digits. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. A shower or two is possible with a weak cold front pushing in.

Wednesday, as that cool front pushes in, temperatures will be a bit cooler, in the middle 80’s under mostly sunny skies.

By Thursday through the weekend, temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s under sunny skies and muggy conditions. Sunday a few clouds will move in.

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield

88°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 93°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
68°F Clear
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Branson

86°F Fair Feels like 89°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
68°F Mostly Clear
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Harrison

86°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
67°F Clear
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

° / 70°
% ° 70°

Tuesday

90° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 90° 68°

Wednesday

82° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 82° 60°

Thursday

88° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 88° 68°

Friday

89° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 89° 66°

Saturday

87° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 87° 68°

Sunday

84° / 68°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 84° 68°

Hourly Forecast

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

80°

9 PM
Clear
0%
80°

77°

10 PM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

11 PM
Clear
3%
76°

75°

12 AM
Clear
4%
75°

74°

1 AM
Clear
6%
74°

73°

2 AM
Clear
7%
73°

73°

3 AM
Clear
7%
73°

72°

4 AM
Clear
8%
72°

71°

5 AM
Clear
8%
71°

71°

6 AM
Clear
8%
71°

71°

7 AM
Sunny
8%
71°

73°

8 AM
Sunny
7%
73°

77°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
77°

81°

10 AM
Sunny
3%
81°

84°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
84°

86°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

87°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

88°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

89°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

88°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

Saturday, September 28th