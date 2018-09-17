Monday, September 17 Midday Forecast

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Summery today: warm with isolated shower chance ---

We'll keep warm and muggy conditions as we head through the afternoon. Similar to yesterday, we'll have mostly sunny skies with highs much above average in the upper 80's to near 90 degrees. An isolated shower is possible but most of us stay dry.

MONDAY: Warm & muggy start with mostly sunny skies. A few clouds this afternoon with an isolated shower chance, most stay dry! Summer-like heat & humidity, high: 89° #mowx #arwx #kolr10wx pic.twitter.com/QP465FCGkZ — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) September 17, 2018

Warm and muggy tonight, mostly clear with lows near 70 degrees.

Tomorrow will feature much of the same! A mix of sun and clouds, highs near 90 degrees will have it feeling warm and humid. An isolated shower could bubble thanks to the heat and humidity of the day, but most of us stay dry.

We'll keep this summery pattern Wednesday and Thursday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, warm and humid highs near 90 degrees, with small isolated shower chances.

7-DAY: Warm & summery through Thur w/ isolated shower chances, most stay dry.



Cold front arrives Fri with a few more showers/ storms. Scattered storms could linger through weekend. Temps come down to seasonal highs in upper 70's. #mowx #arwx #kolr10wx pic.twitter.com/RzHoPCpgLE — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) September 17, 2018

By Friday we'll bring in a cold front that will bring us a healthier, more widespread chance for showers and storms. Temperatures cool to the middle 80's.

The cold front and our jet stream will remain parallel to each other, meaning neither one will kick out the other. So, the front could linger through the weekend with scattered showers and storms possible Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be cooler and closer to average in the upper 70's and lower 80's.

The first official day of fall is Saturday.