Monday, September 17 Overnight Forecast Video

Summer has reappeared in the pattern across the Ozarks. Hot and humid weather that developed late last week will stick around the next several days as an upper-level ridge moves across the region. A storm will follow this weekend, bringing rain and cooler weather to the area.

For tonight, we'll find starry skies and warm temperatures with morning lows in the upper 60s.

Tuesday through Thursday will feature morning sun giving way to partly cloudy skies and an isolated afternoon shower threat. Temperatures will be hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s across the Ozarks. The higher humidity will make it feel more like mid-90s. Record highs will be out of reach, but temperatures won't be too far off the record highs through Thursday.

A front will drop south into the area Friday. This will boost cloud cover and drop afternoon highs a bit. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible too.

The front will stall over the Ozarks by Saturday with a storm developing on the front over Oklahoma, moving northeast across the area into Sunday. This should set up the area for fairly widespread shower and thunderstorm activity Saturday. The widespread rain will keep temperatures in the 70s.

The storm should be on the way out Sunday, but clouds and light showers will linger with highs again in the 70s.

Clouds will thin out by Monday, but enough moisture will be around for partly cloudy skies to develop along with a few showers. Afternoon highs will be near 80.

Rain totals through the weekend could be heavy with a few inches certainly possible.