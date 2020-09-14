Monday, September 14 Morning Forecast

Weather

Pleasant sunshine today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’re starting out mostly sunny, cool, and pleasant this morning with lows in the 50’s!

Monday’s weather will be much like Sundays. Skies will be mostly sunny, but there still could be some smoky haze, especially further south. Temperatures will edge a little higher with highs around 80°.

The pattern will remain quiet through Tuesday. Temperatures will head a little higher with morning lows in the upper 50s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Humidity levels will remain low.

Moisture will work into the area from the southeast Wednesday. This will be the northwest edge of an envelope of moisture associated with “Sally”. The storm is currently a tropical storm in the Eastern Gulf and is expected to move ashore south of New Orleans Monday night. The moisture will help contribute to more cloud cover and spotty showers south of the interstate Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A front will approach from the north and this combined with increased moisture and some upper-level energy parked to the southwest will lead to cloudier skies and a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms across the area, but especially to the south. Temperatures both days will be pretty seasonable.

The cold front will sweep through by Friday morning. Cool air will slip in with morning clouds and fog possible on Friday. Clouds should give way to sunshine with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. A nice weekend will follow with cool overnight lows, bright days and mild afternoon highs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Clear

Springfield

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

80° / 58°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 80° 58°

Tuesday

83° / 62°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 83° 62°

Wednesday

81° / 64°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 81° 64°

Thursday

80° / 59°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 80° 59°

Friday

77° / 54°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 77° 54°

Saturday

77° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 77° 54°

Sunday

78° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 78° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
9%
58°

60°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
60°

63°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
63°

67°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
67°

70°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
70°

73°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
73°

75°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
75°

77°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

78°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

80°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

78°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

74°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
74°

71°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
71°

68°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
68°

66°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
66°

65°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
65°

63°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
63°

62°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
62°

61°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
61°

61°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
61°

60°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
60°

60°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
60°

58°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
58°

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now