Monday, September 14 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Seasonable and quiet weather pattern to continue into the upcoming weekend. On the plus side it means great weather to be outside, but we could still use some rain and that will be tough to come by.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear skies and pleasantly cool overnight lows. Temperatures will slip into the mid to upper 50s by sunrise.

Tuesday will feature similar weather to Monday, including a bit of a smoky haze. Afternoon temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer than Monday afternoon.

The atmosphere will moisten up some by Wednesday as moisture moves northwest into Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. This will offer up a chance for some spotty showers during the afternoon and early evening south of the interstate. Temperatures will remain close to normal with highs in the low 80s.

A cool front will sweep in from the north Tuesday morning. It looks like it will go through dry with morning clouds giving way to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be a little cooler.

The pattern will remain mild and quiet through the weekend. Temperatures will be cool at night and warm in the afternoon. Dry air flooding nearly all of the Eastern U.S. will make for a very dry pattern through the period.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

75°F Broken Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F A few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Mainly clear. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

81° / 57°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 81° 57°

Tuesday

83° / 61°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 83° 61°

Wednesday

82° / 61°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 82° 61°

Thursday

80° / 55°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 80° 55°

Friday

79° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 79° 54°

Saturday

79° / 53°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 79° 53°

Sunday

79° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 79° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
71°

68°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
68°

66°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
66°

65°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
65°

63°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
63°

62°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
62°

61°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
61°

61°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
61°

60°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
60°

60°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
60°

58°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
58°

58°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
58°

62°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
62°

66°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
66°

71°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
71°

74°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
74°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

80°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

78°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

75°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
75°

Trending Stories