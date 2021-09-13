Monday, September 13 Morning Forecast

Weather

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

90° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 90° 66°

Tuesday

86° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 86° 67°

Wednesday

81° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 81° 64°

Thursday

85° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 85° 66°

Friday

89° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 89° 67°

Saturday

93° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 93° 69°

Sunday

93° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 93° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
69°

73°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
73°

77°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
77°

81°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

83°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

86°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

87°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

89°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

88°

5 PM
Sunny
3%
88°

86°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

84°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

81°

8 PM
Clear
0%
81°

78°

9 PM
Clear
2%
78°

77°

10 PM
Clear
3%
77°

76°

11 PM
Clear
5%
76°

75°

12 AM
Clear
5%
75°

74°

1 AM
Clear
6%
74°

73°

2 AM
Clear
6%
73°

72°

3 AM
Clear
7%
72°

72°

4 AM
Clear
7%
72°

71°

5 AM
Clear
7%
71°

70°

6 AM
Clear
8%
70°

70°

7 AM
Sunny
8%
70°

High pressure has been in control over the last few days bringing us lots of sunshine and hotter conditions. That trend will continue as we progress in our second week of September. Highs once again look to surge back into the 90s under an abundance of sunshine. It will be muggier too so expect those feels like temps to be just a little bit higher. A few more clouds develop for our Tuesday as our next storm system gears up out west. This disturbance will move toward us late Tuesday into Wednesday and it will bring the threat for showers and thunderstorms. The cold front looks to move through the area overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with more widespread coverage of moisture Tuesday night. With the hotter temps and moisture content in the atmosphere, we will have some instability to work with. A few stronger storms are possible as we do have a Marginal Risk blanketing much of the area. Hail and gusty winds would be the primary hazards in the strongest of storms so make sure you stay weather aware. On and off storms look to linger through mid-week before this area of low pressure clears the Ozarks Wednesday night. With all of the cloud cover and the chance for rain, temps are going to be cooler on Wednesday, likely topping out in the lower 80s. In its wake, high pressure builds back in by Thursday and we’ll see more sunshine as a result. A ridge to the west shifts our way a bit and that brings the heat back this weekend. Mainly sunny conditions are in store for the Ozarks with highs well above average for mid-September. Afternoon readings may be back in the low to mid-90s by as early as Saturday and it looks to continue into early next week. Rain chances are looking slim to none too so the drought conditions will need to be monitored.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

62°F Sunny Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Branson

60°F Fair Feels like 60°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Harrison

61°F Sunny Feels like 61°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Rolla

64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

West Plains

62°F Sunny Feels like 62°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F A few passing clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

