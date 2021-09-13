Monday, September 13 Evening Forecast

A September mini-heatwave continued Monday with highs back up around 90°. That makes it four days in a row in Springfield to hit 90°. The heat Monday also came with a bit more humidity. Warm weather will continue into Tuesday ahead of the next cold front.

We’ll find mostly clear skies with temperatures falling into the 60s tonight. Tuesday will feature another round of hot temperatures with highs close to 90° again. Clouds will bubble up by afternoon with much of the area looking at partly cloudy skies later in the day. Rain chances will perk up a bit, but anything that pops up in the afternoon will tend to remain isolated. Right now, it looks like areas south of Hwy. 60 could see an isolated afternoon shower with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms near a front that will be moving across Central Missouri by late Tuesday afternoon.





Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue near and just behind the front Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as the front drops south into Southern Missouri. There could be an isolated severe storm or two with strong winds or hail, but most of the thunderstorm activity will remain below severe levels.









Rain chances will diminish by late Wednesday morning before they perk back up again across areas closer to the state line and across Northern Arkansas. Temperatures Wednesday will be noticeably cooler with highs in the low to mid-80s.

We’ll end the week with temperatures a little closer to normal for September. Skies will be mostly clear and it looks like another long dry stretch will be getting started.

Over the weekend temperatures will climb again as a trough develops across the Western U.S. That trough will eventually push east into the middle of the country around Tuesday to Wednesday next week. This will usher in our next chance for rain with a cold front that’s expected to move through. Temperatures should fall back to more seasonable levels in the wake of the front later next week.

Download the KOLR10 Weather App in the Apple Store

Download the KOLR10 Weather App on Google Play