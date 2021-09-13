Monday, September 13 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

90° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 90° 67°

Tuesday

89° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 89° 66°

Wednesday

83° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 83° 64°

Thursday

85° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 85° 65°

Friday

87° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 87° 67°

Saturday

88° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 88° 67°

Sunday

89° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 89° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

10 PM
Clear
2%
80°

79°

11 PM
Clear
2%
79°

77°

12 AM
Clear
2%
77°

74°

1 AM
Clear
2%
74°

73°

2 AM
Clear
2%
73°

72°

3 AM
Clear
2%
72°

72°

4 AM
Clear
4%
72°

71°

5 AM
Clear
8%
71°

70°

6 AM
Clear
8%
70°

70°

7 AM
Sunny
8%
70°

71°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
71°

74°

9 AM
Sunny
4%
74°

77°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
77°

81°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
81°

83°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

85°

1 PM
Sunny
2%
85°

87°

2 PM
Sunny
2%
87°

88°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
88°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
88°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
87°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
86°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
83°

79°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
79°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

A September mini-heatwave continued Monday with highs back up around 90°. That makes it four days in a row in Springfield to hit 90°. The heat Monday also came with a bit more humidity. Warm weather will continue into Tuesday ahead of the next cold front.

We’ll find mostly clear skies with temperatures falling into the 60s tonight. Tuesday will feature another round of hot temperatures with highs close to 90° again. Clouds will bubble up by afternoon with much of the area looking at partly cloudy skies later in the day. Rain chances will perk up a bit, but anything that pops up in the afternoon will tend to remain isolated. Right now, it looks like areas south of Hwy. 60 could see an isolated afternoon shower with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms near a front that will be moving across Central Missouri by late Tuesday afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue near and just behind the front Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as the front drops south into Southern Missouri. There could be an isolated severe storm or two with strong winds or hail, but most of the thunderstorm activity will remain below severe levels.

Rain chances will diminish by late Wednesday morning before they perk back up again across areas closer to the state line and across Northern Arkansas. Temperatures Wednesday will be noticeably cooler with highs in the low to mid-80s.

We’ll end the week with temperatures a little closer to normal for September. Skies will be mostly clear and it looks like another long dry stretch will be getting started.

Over the weekend temperatures will climb again as a trough develops across the Western U.S. That trough will eventually push east into the middle of the country around Tuesday to Wednesday next week. This will usher in our next chance for rain with a cold front that’s expected to move through. Temperatures should fall back to more seasonable levels in the wake of the front later next week.

Download the KOLR10 Weather App in the Apple Store

Download the KOLR10 Weather App on Google Play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

79°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Branson

80°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Harrison

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F A clear sky. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Rolla

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F A clear sky. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

West Plains

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Mainly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Trending Stories

Hurricane IDA Red Cross

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100