Monday, September 10 Morning Forecast Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Clearing skies give way to sunshine and warmer temperatures today ---

The remnants of Gordon are now well east, they've dropped a path of ~6" of rain in spots from IL through OH!

As the remnants continue to push east this morning, we'll find a continued clearing of skies through the afternoon. This morning, those clearing skies are cooling temperatures and causing some patchy to locally dense fog in spots. Be careful of low visibility on your way to work/ school especially near lakes, in low-lying areas.

Mostly sunny skies by dismissal with temperatures still on the cool side in the middle and upper 70's.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Mostly clear, quiet, crisp, and cool tonight with lows in the upper 50's.

Tomorrow temperatures nudge a bit warmer, mostly sunny with highs around 80 degrees.

We'll keep a slow, gradual warming trend through the week with temperatures in the middle 80's by Thursday, upper 80's by the weekend.

Weather looks to stay quiet with mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Florence is now a category 2 hurricane. It is expected to strengthen and strike the East Coast from the Carolinas through Virginia Thursday/ Friday. Life-threatening storm surge and flooding rains will be dangerous as the storm stalls through the weekend.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.