Monday, September 10 Midday Forecast

Clearing skies and warming temperature today ---

The remnants of Gordon are now well east, they've dropped a path of ~6" of rain in spots from IL through OH!

As the remnants continue to push east this morning, we'll find a continued clearing of skies through the afternoon.

Mostly sunny skies by dismissal with temperatures still on the cool side in the middle and upper 70's.

MONDAY: Patchy/ locally dense fog in spots at the bus stop this morning. Fog & clouds clear by recess, mostly sunny by dismissal! Temps on the cool side, but warmer than yesterday! Today: 78°, Yesterday: 66°, Average: 83° #mowx #arwx #kolr10wx pic.twitter.com/Z8CR9vsJ5D — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) September 10, 2018

Mostly clear, quiet, crisp, and cool tonight with lows in the upper 50's.

Tomorrow temperatures nudge a bit warmer, mostly sunny with highs around 80 degrees.

We'll keep a slow, gradual warming trend through the week with temperatures in the middle 80's by Thursday, upper 80's by the weekend.

MOW OR NO? Yes! Lots of days perfect to get the mowing, raking done. Temps on the cool side through Wed with sunshine. A gradual warming trend takes us to more summery upper 80's by the weekend! #mowx #arwx #kolr10wx pic.twitter.com/sxiKGFo2Zz — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) September 10, 2018

Weather looks to stay quiet with mostly sunny skies.

Hurricane Florence is now a category 2 hurricane. It is expected to strengthen and strike the East Coast from the Carolinas through Virginia Thursday/ Friday. Life-threatening storm surge and flooding rains will be dangerous as the storm stalls through the weekend.

September 10th is the average peak of Atlantic hurricane season & today...boy is it active! Train cars of hurricanes... #Helene #Isaac #Florence #tropics #kolr10wx pic.twitter.com/VSzUzAMejA — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) September 10, 2018