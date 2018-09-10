Monday, September 10 Evening Forecast Video

We traded clouds for sunshine today, boosting temperatures and making for a beautiful start to the week. The pattern will trend warmer and more humid with a more summer-like feel by this coming weekend.

For tonight, we'll find starry skies and patchy morning fog. The fog will tend to favor valleys and near lakes and rivers. Temperatures will slip into the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday looks like a repeat of today with patchy fog giving way to sunshine during the morning. Clouds will puff up by afternoon with temperatures slipping to around 80° for the high. Humidity levels will remain comfortable.

The pattern will slowly become warmer and more humid by the end of the week. Overnight lows will climb back into the upper 60s and highs will climb back into the upper 80s. A few 90s will even be possible over the weekend. Rain chances will remain low, but an isolated afternoon shower will become possible late this week and through the weekend as moisture levels climb.

The next cool-down will come with a cold front that will sweep through the area by the middle of next week.