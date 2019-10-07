Monday, October 7 Morning Forecast

JACKETS are a must at the bus stop this morning! Temperatures are the chilliest they’ve been in months, dipping into the upper 40’s in parts of the Ozarks!

Canadian high pressure takes control today, keeping skies mostly sunny with winds out of the north. It will be cool, crisp, and fall-like today! Highs around 70 degrees will be at/ or a few degrees below average.

High pressure keeps us dry, clear, and chilly tonight. Lows dip into the middle/ upper 40’s, kids will need jackets at the bus stop again tomorrow morning.

Fall-like sunshine hangs around through Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to middle 70’s.

By Thursday we’ll have breezy south winds ahead of a strong cold front. Highs will warm into the lower 80’s on increasing moisture. Showers/ storms develop late, some of which could be strong.

We’ll keep storms overnight with showers possibly lingering into Friday.

On the backside of this strong cold front lies the chilliest air we’ve had so far this season. After temperatures in the lower 80’s on Thursday, highs on Friday will only hit the middle 50’s early, then tumbling through the 40’s through the rest of the afternoon.

Strong north winds bring in a much cooler air mass and clearing skies will send temperatures dropping like a rock by Saturday morning. Lows in the upper 30’s are possible! It could be our first frost for at least part of the Ozarks.

The Canadian high will keep skies mostly sunny next weekend but temperatures stay chilly with highs in the 60’s and lows in the 40’s.