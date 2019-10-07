Monday, October 7 Morning Forecast

Beautiful, sunny, crisp fall days ahead!

JACKETS are a must at the bus stop this morning! Temperatures are the chilliest they’ve been in months, dipping into the upper 40’s in parts of the Ozarks!

Canadian high pressure takes control today, keeping skies mostly sunny with winds out of the north. It will be cool, crisp, and fall-like today! Highs around 70 degrees will be at/ or a few degrees below average.

High pressure keeps us dry, clear, and chilly tonight. Lows dip into the middle/ upper 40’s, kids will need jackets at the bus stop again tomorrow morning.

Fall-like sunshine hangs around through Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to middle 70’s.

By Thursday we’ll have breezy south winds ahead of a strong cold front. Highs will warm into the lower 80’s on increasing moisture. Showers/ storms develop late, some of which could be strong.

We’ll keep storms overnight with showers possibly lingering into Friday.

On the backside of this strong cold front lies the chilliest air we’ve had so far this season. After temperatures in the lower 80’s on Thursday, highs on Friday will only hit the middle 50’s early, then tumbling through the 40’s through the rest of the afternoon.

Strong north winds bring in a much cooler air mass and clearing skies will send temperatures dropping like a rock by Saturday morning. Lows in the upper 30’s are possible! It could be our first frost for at least part of the Ozarks.

The Canadian high will keep skies mostly sunny next weekend but temperatures stay chilly with highs in the 60’s and lows in the 40’s.

Clear

Springfield

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

Branson

48°F Few Clouds Feels like 48°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

70° / 45°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 70° 45°

Tuesday

73° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 73° 49°

Wednesday

76° / 59°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 76° 59°

Thursday

81° / 55°
Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms 40% 81° 55°

Friday

57° / 38°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 60% 57° 38°

Saturday

61° / 41°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 61° 41°

Sunday

67° / 42°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 67° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

58°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

62°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

64°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

70°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

67°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

64°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

60°

7 PM
Clear
0%
60°

56°

8 PM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

9 PM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

10 PM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

11 PM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

12 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

1 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

2 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

3 AM
Clear
0%
48°

48°

4 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

5 AM
Clear
10%
47°

46°

6 AM
Clear
10%
46°

45°

7 AM
Clear
10%
45°

48°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

