Monday, October 5 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We are starting off this morning cold, with temperatures in the 30’s! Grab your jackets this morning but you won’t need them by this afternoon with temperatures topping off in the 70’s with plenty of sunshine.

A frost advisory has been issued for counties east of Highway 65 until 8 AM. Temperatures will drop into the lower 30’s this morning.

Today, temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with plenty of sunshine. It will also be breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph, gusts up to 25 mph. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 40’s under mostly starry skies.

Tuesday will be warmer. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s under mostly starry skies.

Wednesday, temperatures will top off in the middle 80’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50’s with clear skies.

Thursday into the end of the week and into the weekend will be warm with temperatures in the 80’s and plenty of sunshine each day. The pattern looks more active as we head into next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

43°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

45°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

39°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

41°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

35°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

70° / 49°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 70° 49°

Tuesday

80° / 53°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 80° 53°

Wednesday

85° / 56°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 85° 56°

Thursday

83° / 57°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 83° 57°

Friday

82° / 59°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 82° 59°

Saturday

84° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 84° 59°

Sunday

85° / 60°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 85° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

47°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

53°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

55°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

60°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

62°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

68°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

69°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

70°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

69°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

68°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

61°

7 PM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

8 PM
Clear
0%
60°

56°

9 PM
Clear
0%
56°

56°

10 PM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

11 PM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

12 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

1 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

2 AM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

3 AM
Clear
0%
51°

51°

4 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

5 AM
Clear
0%
50°

50°

6 AM
Clear
0%
50°

50°

7 AM
Clear
0%
50°

Trending Stories