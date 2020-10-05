Monday, October 5 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning cold, with temperatures in the 30’s! Grab your jackets this morning but you won’t need them by this afternoon with temperatures topping off in the 70’s with plenty of sunshine.

A frost advisory has been issued for counties east of Highway 65 until 8 AM. Temperatures will drop into the lower 30’s this morning.





Today, temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with plenty of sunshine. It will also be breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph, gusts up to 25 mph. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 40’s under mostly starry skies.

Tuesday will be warmer. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s under mostly starry skies.

Wednesday, temperatures will top off in the middle 80’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50’s with clear skies.





Thursday into the end of the week and into the weekend will be warm with temperatures in the 80’s and plenty of sunshine each day. The pattern looks more active as we head into next week.