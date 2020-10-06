Monday, October 5 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cold temperatures this morning came with some frost out east. The colder pattern is in the process of switching gears with afternoon highs near 70° today. Warm weather will be the running theme the rest of the week and through the weekend.

FROSTY MORNING
(Photo Credit: Linda Pugh – Cabool, MO)

For tonight, we’re looking at starry skies and temperatures that will be cool but not as cold as this morning.

The warming trend will accelerate on Tuesday as west to southwest winds push warmer air across the area. There will be a cold front dropping in from the north, but it will fade away before impacting temperatures locally. Skies will be sunny, start to finish, with afternoon highs near 80°.

Wednesday looks even warmer with yet another front dropping in from the north. This front, like it’s predecessor, will fade away over the area by Thursday. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will continue to climb with afternoon readings in the mid 80s under sunny skies.

The remainder of the week will feature sunny and quiet weather. Temperatures will remain warm with lows in the 50s and highs in the low to mid 80s.

“Delta” will move into the Gulf by the middle of this week, approaching the coastline of Louisiana on Friday. The storm is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane before weakening a bit as it nears landfall. The storm will have virtually no impact on weather locally, but it may sling a bit more low-level moisture northwest into the area by Saturday, boosting cloud cover a bit.

Warm and dry weather will continue through the weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s Saturday and in the mid 80s on Sunday. Some upper 80s certainly look possible Sunday afternoon.

The warmth should hang around through Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs well into the 80s again. A cold front will be approaching the area Monday night into Tuesday. It might bring a round of showers to the area, but it’s certainly not a lock at this time. The better chance for rain may hold off a day or so as the front gets a stronger push through the area. We’ll have to keep an eye on this time frame for stronger storms too.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Branson

57°F Few Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

70° / 49°
Clear
Clear 10% 70° 49°

Tuesday

80° / 55°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 80° 55°

Wednesday

86° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 86° 56°

Thursday

84° / 57°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 84° 57°

Friday

83° / 58°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 83° 58°

Saturday

83° / 59°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 83° 59°

Sunday

86° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 86° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

10 PM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

11 PM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

12 AM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

1 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

2 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

3 AM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

4 AM
Clear
0%
51°

51°

5 AM
Clear
0%
51°

51°

6 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

7 AM
Clear
0%
50°

52°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

58°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

64°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

69°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

72°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

75°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

78°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

76°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

71°

7 PM
Clear
0%
71°

67°

8 PM
Clear
0%
67°

63°

9 PM
Clear
0%
63°

Trending Stories