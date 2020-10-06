Monday, October 5 Evening Forecast

Cold temperatures this morning came with some frost out east. The colder pattern is in the process of switching gears with afternoon highs near 70° today. Warm weather will be the running theme the rest of the week and through the weekend.

FROSTY MORNING

(Photo Credit: Linda Pugh – Cabool, MO)

For tonight, we’re looking at starry skies and temperatures that will be cool but not as cold as this morning.

The warming trend will accelerate on Tuesday as west to southwest winds push warmer air across the area. There will be a cold front dropping in from the north, but it will fade away before impacting temperatures locally. Skies will be sunny, start to finish, with afternoon highs near 80°.





Wednesday looks even warmer with yet another front dropping in from the north. This front, like it’s predecessor, will fade away over the area by Thursday. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will continue to climb with afternoon readings in the mid 80s under sunny skies.

The remainder of the week will feature sunny and quiet weather. Temperatures will remain warm with lows in the 50s and highs in the low to mid 80s.

“Delta” will move into the Gulf by the middle of this week, approaching the coastline of Louisiana on Friday. The storm is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane before weakening a bit as it nears landfall. The storm will have virtually no impact on weather locally, but it may sling a bit more low-level moisture northwest into the area by Saturday, boosting cloud cover a bit.

Warm and dry weather will continue through the weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s Saturday and in the mid 80s on Sunday. Some upper 80s certainly look possible Sunday afternoon.

The warmth should hang around through Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs well into the 80s again. A cold front will be approaching the area Monday night into Tuesday. It might bring a round of showers to the area, but it’s certainly not a lock at this time. The better chance for rain may hold off a day or so as the front gets a stronger push through the area. We’ll have to keep an eye on this time frame for stronger storms too.