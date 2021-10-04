Monday, October 4 Morning Forecast

Monday

76° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 76° 52°

Tuesday

74° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 74° 57°

Wednesday

70° / 58°
Showers
Showers 40% 70° 58°

Thursday

75° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 75° 57°

Friday

83° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 83° 62°

Saturday

89° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 89° 63°

Sunday

87° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 87° 62°

66°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
66°

71°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
71°

73°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
73°

74°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

75°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

75°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

75°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

75°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

73°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

69°

7 PM
Clear
0%
69°

65°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
65°

63°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
63°

61°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
61°

60°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
60°

59°

12 AM
Clear
4%
59°

58°

1 AM
Clear
4%
58°

57°

2 AM
Clear
5%
57°

57°

3 AM
Clear
5%
57°

56°

4 AM
Clear
6%
56°

55°

5 AM
Clear
6%
55°

55°

6 AM
Clear
7%
55°

54°

7 AM
Clear
7%
54°

56°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
56°

61°

9 AM
Sunny
4%
61°

High pressure has taken over in the wake of the storm system that brought showers and storms over the weekend. This will bring lots of sunshine as we kick-start the workweek. Northerly flow prevails and this will keep our temps in check this afternoon, topping out around average for this time of the year. Highs will climb back into the mid-70s for many of us under plenty of sunshine. With the clear sky and light wind overnight, temperatures will tumble as we head into Tuesday. Overnight lows will be around 50° with some spots likely getting into 40s so a jacket will likely be in order for early tomorrow. More cloud cover arrives tomorrow too as the same area of low-pressure shifts back to the west. This will bring the potential for a stray shower or two but we’re not expecting much moisture. A better chance of showers arrives on Wednesday as the low shifts back on top of the region. We won’t see much sunshine at all as a result of on and off rain throughout the day. The clouds and moisture knock our temps back a bit too with highs right around 70°. A few showers will likely linger into Tuesday night as this low finally gets kicked off to the east. Sunshine and drier conditions return on Thursday with highs rebounding into the mid and upper 70s. A warming trend develops as we close down the workweek as high pressure builds back in. This ridge will hold strong into the weekend and with that, afternoon readings soar back close to 90° by Saturday. We’ll see a good deal of sunshine as this high holds throughout the weekend with temps staying well above average on Sunday, in the upper 80s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

60°F Sunny Feels like 60°
Wind
4 mph NW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds NNE 5-10 mph.
52°F A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds NNE 5-10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Branson

60°F Sunny Feels like 60°
Wind
0 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

63°F Sunny Feels like 63°
Wind
4 mph WNW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

63°F Sunny Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Some clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Some clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

