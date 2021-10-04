Monday, October 4 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

77° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 77° 51°

Tuesday

75° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 75° 58°

Wednesday

70° / 58°
Showers
Showers 40% 70° 58°

Thursday

76° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 76° 57°

Friday

85° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 85° 64°

Saturday

87° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 87° 64°

Sunday

85° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 85° 63°

Hourly Forecast

62°

9 PM
Clear
1%
62°

60°

10 PM
Clear
1%
60°

59°

11 PM
Clear
1%
59°

58°

12 AM
Clear
2%
58°

57°

1 AM
Clear
2%
57°

56°

2 AM
Clear
2%
56°

55°

3 AM
Clear
4%
55°

55°

4 AM
Clear
6%
55°

54°

5 AM
Clear
7%
54°

54°

6 AM
Clear
7%
54°

54°

7 AM
Clear
8%
54°

55°

8 AM
Sunny
7%
55°

59°

9 AM
Sunny
4%
59°

64°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
9%
64°

67°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
67°

69°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
69°

70°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
70°

72°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
72°

72°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
72°

73°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
73°

71°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
71°

68°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
68°

65°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

We’re starting the week on a high note. A combination of sunny skies and highs in the 70s made for a beautiful day to be outside. We’ll end the week on a nice note too, but it will come with much warmer temperatures. In between will be an unsettled stretch of weather as a slow-moving storm swirls through the region.

For tonight, we’ll find clear skies and cool temperatures. Readings will slip into the low to mid-50s by morning.

A storm taking shape over the South will begin slinging clouds into the area Tuesday. A few light showers are possible too by afternoon, mainly north and east of Springfield. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the mid-70s.

The storm will swirl closer to the area by Wednesday, centering up over West Plains by Wednesday afternoon. Clouds will be more widespread and there will be a chance for showers at times throughout the day. Temperatures should be a little cooler too.

The storm will be on the way out of the area by Thursday afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny with a lingering chance for a few showers, mainly off to the northeast closer to the departing storm. Temperatures should be a little warmer, especially to the southwest.

Warmer air will overspread the area Friday with a warm spell expected to last through the weekend. Temperatures will climb into the 80s each day from Friday through Sunday with Saturday shaping up to be the warmest day with highs in the upper 80s. The three-day stretch also looks fairly sunny and dry. Humidity levels will remain low keeping the afternoon warmth on the comfortable side.

Rain chances should return to the area by Monday as a storm moves through the area. Depending on how this storm moves through we could see some severe weather chances on the table. The overall pattern next week is one that will keep above normal temperatures generally in place with a trough remaining positioned over the West. A storm track setting up over the middle of the country could lead to some additional thunderstorm chances and active weather for the region later next week.

Clear

Springfield Mo

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
2 mph SSW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds NNE 5-10 mph.
51°F A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds NNE 5-10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
4 mph NW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Mainly clear. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Generally clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Rolla

64°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F A few passing clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
4 mph NNW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

