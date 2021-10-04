Monday, October 4 Evening Forecast

We’re starting the week on a high note. A combination of sunny skies and highs in the 70s made for a beautiful day to be outside. We’ll end the week on a nice note too, but it will come with much warmer temperatures. In between will be an unsettled stretch of weather as a slow-moving storm swirls through the region.

For tonight, we’ll find clear skies and cool temperatures. Readings will slip into the low to mid-50s by morning.

A storm taking shape over the South will begin slinging clouds into the area Tuesday. A few light showers are possible too by afternoon, mainly north and east of Springfield. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the mid-70s.

The storm will swirl closer to the area by Wednesday, centering up over West Plains by Wednesday afternoon. Clouds will be more widespread and there will be a chance for showers at times throughout the day. Temperatures should be a little cooler too.

The storm will be on the way out of the area by Thursday afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny with a lingering chance for a few showers, mainly off to the northeast closer to the departing storm. Temperatures should be a little warmer, especially to the southwest.

Warmer air will overspread the area Friday with a warm spell expected to last through the weekend. Temperatures will climb into the 80s each day from Friday through Sunday with Saturday shaping up to be the warmest day with highs in the upper 80s. The three-day stretch also looks fairly sunny and dry. Humidity levels will remain low keeping the afternoon warmth on the comfortable side.

Rain chances should return to the area by Monday as a storm moves through the area. Depending on how this storm moves through we could see some severe weather chances on the table. The overall pattern next week is one that will keep above normal temperatures generally in place with a trough remaining positioned over the West. A storm track setting up over the middle of the country could lead to some additional thunderstorm chances and active weather for the region later next week.