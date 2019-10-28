Monday, October 28 Morning Forecast

Cool and cloudy today, rain returns tonight

A cold front is passing through the area this morning keeping clouds socked in and patchy fog/ drizzle around.

The mid-levels of the atmosphere are rather dry, so not much rain will squeeze out of this front this afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies and some patchy drizzle possible. Temperatures will be chilly in the 40’s to the northwest, warmer lower 60’s to the southeast. Highs in Springfield reach 58 degrees.

Tonight, more forcing and moisture will allow showers to flourish on part 1 of our next storm system. Expect a chilly rain overnight with lows in the upper 30’s. There could be a few flakes to the northwest if temperatures get cold enough. No road impacts expected.

Clouds hang tight tomorrow with patchy drizzle possible in the afternoon. Highs will be chilly in the middle 40’s.

Part 2 of our storm will roll through Tuesday night into Wednesday. More widespread showers arrive overnight with a chilly rain hanging tight on Wednesday. Highs will be in the 40’s with that batch of rain.

The storm exits Wednesday night into Thursday, pulling in the coldest temperatures of the season thus far. A few flurries could spread across the Ozarks as the system exits and temperatures tumble. No road impacts expected.

Halloween will be bone-chilling! Clearing skies with highs in the upper 30’s on Thursday. Cold for trick-or-treaters Thursday evening!

Sunshine returns late-week with temperatures below average.

Overcast

Springfield

46°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
39°F Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Branson

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
40°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Harrison

45°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
39°F Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Monday

58° / 39°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 58° 39°

Tuesday

45° / 39°
Cloudy with late day rain
Cloudy with late day rain 40% 45° 39°

Wednesday

45° / 32°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 70% 45° 32°

Thursday

39° / 27°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 39° 27°

Friday

50° / 30°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 50° 30°

Saturday

50° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 50° 31°

Sunday

57° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 57° 35°

47°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
47°

47°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
47°

47°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
47°

48°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
48°

51°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
51°

52°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
52°

55°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
55°

57°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
57°

58°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
58°

58°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
58°

57°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
57°

55°

7 PM
Few Showers
30%
55°

54°

8 PM
Showers
50%
54°

53°

9 PM
Light Rain
60%
53°

51°

10 PM
Light Rain
60%
51°

48°

11 PM
Showers
60%
48°

45°

12 AM
Light Rain
60%
45°

43°

1 AM
Showers
40%
43°

42°

2 AM
Few Showers
30%
42°

41°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
41°

40°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
40°

39°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
39°

39°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
39°

39°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
39°

