Monday, October 28 Morning Forecast

A cold front is passing through the area this morning keeping clouds socked in and patchy fog/ drizzle around.

The mid-levels of the atmosphere are rather dry, so not much rain will squeeze out of this front this afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies and some patchy drizzle possible. Temperatures will be chilly in the 40’s to the northwest, warmer lower 60’s to the southeast. Highs in Springfield reach 58 degrees.

Tonight, more forcing and moisture will allow showers to flourish on part 1 of our next storm system. Expect a chilly rain overnight with lows in the upper 30’s. There could be a few flakes to the northwest if temperatures get cold enough. No road impacts expected.

Clouds hang tight tomorrow with patchy drizzle possible in the afternoon. Highs will be chilly in the middle 40’s.

Part 2 of our storm will roll through Tuesday night into Wednesday. More widespread showers arrive overnight with a chilly rain hanging tight on Wednesday. Highs will be in the 40’s with that batch of rain.

The storm exits Wednesday night into Thursday, pulling in the coldest temperatures of the season thus far. A few flurries could spread across the Ozarks as the system exits and temperatures tumble. No road impacts expected.

Halloween will be bone-chilling! Clearing skies with highs in the upper 30’s on Thursday. Cold for trick-or-treaters Thursday evening!

Sunshine returns late-week with temperatures below average.