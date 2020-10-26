Monday, October 26 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. These will be our highs for the day as a cold front brings falling temperatures throughout the day. Showers move in and stick around for much of Monday.

Today, temperatures will top off in the lower 40’s early with falling temperatures during the day. A cold rain will move in and bring some heavier pockets of rain at times, which we really need. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.





A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Benton, Morgan, St. Clair, and Vernon counties from 6 PM Monday evening until 9 AM Tuesday morning. That is where temperatures will drop at or below freezing, bringing the change of some freezing rain/freezing drizzle. I expect little to no road impacts but untreated bridges and overpasses could have a glaze to up to a tenth of an inch of ice. Take it slow Tuesday morning.





Tuesday will bring another day of cold rain for most of us. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Wednesday will be warmer with temperatures in the lower 50’s but still with showers likely for most of the day. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s.

Thursday will be cold again with falling temperatures as the core of our storm finally moves out of here. Temperatures will start off in the 50’s and drop through the day. Showers are expected. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Friday and into Halloween weekend will bring sunshine and 60’s by Saturday!