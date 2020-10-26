Monday, October 26 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. These will be our highs for the day as a cold front brings falling temperatures throughout the day. Showers move in and stick around for much of Monday.

Today, temperatures will top off in the lower 40’s early with falling temperatures during the day. A cold rain will move in and bring some heavier pockets of rain at times, which we really need. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Benton, Morgan, St. Clair, and Vernon counties from 6 PM Monday evening until 9 AM Tuesday morning. That is where temperatures will drop at or below freezing, bringing the change of some freezing rain/freezing drizzle. I expect little to no road impacts but untreated bridges and overpasses could have a glaze to up to a tenth of an inch of ice. Take it slow Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will bring another day of cold rain for most of us. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Wednesday will be warmer with temperatures in the lower 50’s but still with showers likely for most of the day. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s.

Thursday will be cold again with falling temperatures as the core of our storm finally moves out of here. Temperatures will start off in the 50’s and drop through the day. Showers are expected. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Friday and into Halloween weekend will bring sunshine and 60’s by Saturday!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Springfield

38°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
34°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

41°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
34°F Periods of rain. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

42°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
34°F Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

38°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
32°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

43°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
36°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

39° / 34°
Rain
Rain 60% 39° 34°

Tuesday

40° / 37°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 50% 40° 37°

Wednesday

54° / 48°
Afternoon rain developing
Afternoon rain developing 20% 54° 48°

Thursday

52° / 38°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 50% 52° 38°

Friday

56° / 36°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 56° 36°

Saturday

61° / 40°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 61° 40°

Sunday

63° / 36°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 63° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

39°

8 AM
Showers
56%
39°

39°

9 AM
Rain
95%
39°

38°

10 AM
Rain
98%
38°

38°

11 AM
Rain
99%
38°

37°

12 PM
Rain
100%
37°

37°

1 PM
Rain
99%
37°

37°

2 PM
Rain
99%
37°

36°

3 PM
Rain
99%
36°

35°

4 PM
Rain
92%
35°

34°

5 PM
Rain
71%
34°

34°

6 PM
Rain
74%
34°

33°

7 PM
Showers
58%
33°

33°

8 PM
Showers
48%
33°

33°

9 PM
Showers
50%
33°

34°

10 PM
Showers
60%
34°

33°

11 PM
Light Rain
70%
33°

33°

12 AM
Light Rain
70%
33°

33°

1 AM
Light Rain
70%
33°

33°

2 AM
Light Rain
70%
33°

33°

3 AM
Light Rain
70%
33°

32°

4 AM
Light Rain/Freezing Rain
60%
32°

33°

5 AM
Showers
50%
33°

33°

6 AM
Showers
50%
33°

33°

7 AM
Showers
40%
33°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100