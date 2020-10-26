Monday, October 26 Evening Forecast

Cold and wet weather will hang on through Thursday.

For tonight, temperatures will tend to hover just above freezing in most of the area. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for areas roughly along and north of a Joplin, MO, to Lake Ozark, MO, line. This is an area where there’s been some snow today, but it looks like the snow risk has ended. Light freezing rain showers or freezing drizzle will remain possible tonight into Tuesday morning though. Amounts will be light, but a light glaze could develop on exposed surfaces. Some slick spots could also develop overnight on bridges and overpasses.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING

The rest of the area will remain just above freezing with cold rain showers or drizzle continuing.

Tuesday will remain cold and wet with showers and drizzle continuing through much of the day. Temperatures won’t move much with afternoon readings in the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday night will be cloudy and cold with temperatures stalled in the 30s. Some patchy drizzle will be possible too.

Temperatures will slowly climb on Wednesday with a steadier rain moving in from the south by afternoon. Showers may even come with a few rumbles of thunder Wednesday evening as temperatures continue to climb into the upper 40s and low 50s.

The heavier rain will move out with some lingering drizzle after midnight. Temperatures will likely fall again Thursday morning as the storm begins to exit to the east. Showers will also return Thursday morning, continuing into the afternoon with temperatures falling back into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Rain amounts from Monday night through Thursday will generally be in the 1 to 2″ range on top of what fell during the day Monday.

Clouds may clear out Thursday night with dense fog developing by morning as temperatures drop to near freezing.

The early morning fog Friday will give way to sunshine with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Halloween is shaping up to be cool and quiet. Skies will be sunny with afternoon highs in the low 60s. Weather conditions for trick or treaters will be dry and clear with light winds and temperatures falling back into the 40s.

A cold front will move through Sunday morning. Skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures running a little cooler than Saturday.

A light freeze may develop by Monday morning with sunny skies during the day pushing temperatures back into the low 60s.