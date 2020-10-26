Monday, October 26 Evening Forecast

Cold and wet weather will hang on through Thursday.

For tonight, temperatures will tend to hover just above freezing in most of the area. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for areas roughly along and north of a Joplin, MO, to Lake Ozark, MO, line. This is an area where there’s been some snow today, but it looks like the snow risk has ended. Light freezing rain showers or freezing drizzle will remain possible tonight into Tuesday morning though. Amounts will be light, but a light glaze could develop on exposed surfaces. Some slick spots could also develop overnight on bridges and overpasses.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING

The rest of the area will remain just above freezing with cold rain showers or drizzle continuing.

Tuesday will remain cold and wet with showers and drizzle continuing through much of the day. Temperatures won’t move much with afternoon readings in the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday night will be cloudy and cold with temperatures stalled in the 30s. Some patchy drizzle will be possible too.

Temperatures will slowly climb on Wednesday with a steadier rain moving in from the south by afternoon. Showers may even come with a few rumbles of thunder Wednesday evening as temperatures continue to climb into the upper 40s and low 50s.

The heavier rain will move out with some lingering drizzle after midnight. Temperatures will likely fall again Thursday morning as the storm begins to exit to the east. Showers will also return Thursday morning, continuing into the afternoon with temperatures falling back into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Rain amounts from Monday night through Thursday will generally be in the 1 to 2″ range on top of what fell during the day Monday.

Clouds may clear out Thursday night with dense fog developing by morning as temperatures drop to near freezing.

The early morning fog Friday will give way to sunshine with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Halloween is shaping up to be cool and quiet. Skies will be sunny with afternoon highs in the low 60s. Weather conditions for trick or treaters will be dry and clear with light winds and temperatures falling back into the 40s.

A cold front will move through Sunday morning. Skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures running a little cooler than Saturday.

A light freeze may develop by Monday morning with sunny skies during the day pushing temperatures back into the low 60s.

Overcast

Springfield

33°F Overcast Feels like 24°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
33°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

36°F Overcast Feels like 30°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
35°F Rain likely. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

36°F Overcast Feels like 29°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
34°F Rain likely. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

34°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
32°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

38°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
37°F Periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

36° / 33°
Cloudy with a wintry mix
Cloudy with a wintry mix 100% 36° 33°

Tuesday

38° / 36°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 50% 38° 36°

Wednesday

53° / 49°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 20% 53° 49°

Thursday

49° / 33°
Rain
Rain 50% 49° 33°

Friday

57° / 36°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 20% 57° 36°

Saturday

63° / 40°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 63° 40°

Sunday

59° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 59° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

33°

9 PM
Rain/Snow
90%
33°

33°

10 PM
Rain/Snow
90%
33°

33°

11 PM
Rain/Snow
70%
33°

33°

12 AM
Rain/Snow Showers
60%
33°

33°

1 AM
Rain/Snow
80%
33°

33°

2 AM
Rain/Snow
80%
33°

33°

3 AM
Light Rain
70%
33°

33°

4 AM
Light Rain
70%
33°

32°

5 AM
Rain/Freezing Rain
70%
32°

32°

6 AM
Rain/Freezing Rain
60%
32°

33°

7 AM
Showers
50%
33°

33°

8 AM
Showers
40%
33°

33°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
33°

33°

10 AM
Showers
60%
33°

34°

11 AM
Rain
70%
34°

35°

12 PM
Rain
90%
35°

36°

1 PM
Rain
80%
36°

37°

2 PM
Rain
80%
37°

37°

3 PM
Rain
70%
37°

38°

4 PM
Showers
40%
38°

39°

5 PM
Few Showers
30%
39°

39°

6 PM
Showers
40%
39°

38°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
38°

37°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
37°

