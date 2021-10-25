Monday, October 25 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

59° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 59° 44°

Tuesday

68° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 68° 48°

Wednesday

60° / 47°
Showers
Showers 60% 60° 47°

Thursday

55° / 45°
Showers/Wind
Showers/Wind 60% 55° 45°

Friday

50° / 40°
AM Showers
AM Showers 40% 50° 40°

Saturday

60° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 60° 42°

Sunday

62° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 62° 41°

52°

6 AM
Cloudy
4%
52°

50°

7 AM
Cloudy
2%
50°

48°

8 AM
Cloudy
2%
48°

47°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
47°

49°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
49°

51°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
51°

53°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
53°

55°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
55°

56°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
56°

57°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
57°

58°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
58°

57°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
57°

56°

6 PM
Sunny
3%
56°

53°

7 PM
Clear
4%
53°

51°

8 PM
Clear
5%
51°

49°

9 PM
Clear
6%
49°

48°

10 PM
Clear
6%
48°

47°

11 PM
Clear
7%
47°

47°

12 AM
Clear
7%
47°

46°

1 AM
Clear
7%
46°

45°

2 AM
Clear
7%
45°

44°

3 AM
Clear
8%
44°

44°

4 AM
Clear
8%
44°

44°

5 AM
Clear
8%
44°

We closed down the weekend on a windy and unsettled note as a cold front swung through the viewing area. Not only did this bring a much above average feel to the air but also strong to severe thunderstorms. That boundary has pushed through the Ozarks and now cooler and drier air will take over in its wake. Temperatures will be around 20° chillier compared to Sunday with highs likely in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds quickly turn back around from the SE as we progress into tomorrow and that will make for a milder day. Highs rebound back into the upper 60s and lower 70s Tuesday afternoon along with lots of sunshine. Our next storm system moves into the region Wednesday and this is going to bring widespread showers to the Ozarks. It’s looking like rain will continue throughout much of the day with not many dry periods in between so make sure you have the umbrella. The good news is that we are not expecting severe weather as instability will be lacking. A few storms will still be possible though. Shower chances remain on the higher side of the spectrum Thursday and again on Friday as this area of low pressure slowly but surely moves through the viewing area. As this low starts to move eastward, winds will come back around from the north and this will keep temps well below normal Thursday into Friday. This in combination with the cloud cover and moisture will keep our afternoon readings in the low to mid-50s. We may be able to squeak out a little sunshine Friday but overall, cloudy conditions prevail Wednesday into Friday. This disturbance finally exits late Friday and high pressure will take over in its wake. Sunshine returns as we kick-start our Halloween Weekend with an abundance of it on tap Saturday and Halloween. Highs will be seasonably cool both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures topping off in the low to mid-60s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

52°F Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

53°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 51°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

52°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 50°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Rolla

50°F Cloudy Feels like 45°
Wind
14 mph WNW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

54°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 51°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

