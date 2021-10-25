Monday, October 25 Evening Forecast

Cool and quiet weather followed Sunday’s storm. Wraparound clouds persisted across areas closer to Central Missouri where daytime highs were only in the mid-50s. A sunnier day to the south pushed temperatures into the 60s.

Most of the area will see clear skies develop overnight. This will make for a chilly morning Tuesday with lows in the low to mid-40s.

A wave of clouds will move through during the day Tuesday, but temperatures will still manage to warm into the 60s across the Ozarks. Enjoy the sunshine and milder readings, a long stretch of wet and chilly weather will follow.

A storm currently on the West Coast will make it’s way east through Tuesday into Wednesday. The good news is that Sunday’s storm has flooded the area with a much more stable air mass. This will keep the severe weather risk with the incoming storm focused to the west and south of the Ozarks.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will spread in during the day Wednesday with temperatures not having a lot of time to warm up ahead of the rain. This will keep daytime temperatures in the upper 50s to mid-60s across the area.

Rain and a few thunderstorms will continue into Wednesday night. The risk for thunderstorms should fade, but we’ll continue to find a fairly steady rain or drizzle through Thursday and Thursday night. Temperatures Thursday will remain chilly with readings slowly falling from the low 50s early in the day into the mid to upper 40s.

Damp and chilly weather will continue into Friday morning with light showers and drizzle gradually coming to an end during the day. Clouds will be tough to clear out with only a few peeks possible toward the end of the day Friday. This will keep temperatures from warming very much with afternoon highs Friday only in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Rainfall totals through the 3-day stretch will be heaviest to the west where amounts of 1 to 3″ are expected. Totals further east will be lighter, but still in the 1 to 2″ range east of Hwy. 65.

A clear and cool weekend will follow. There may be some fog to begin the day Saturday, otherwise, skies look bright both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will remain cool with lows near 40° and highs in the low 60s.

Trick or treat weather looks cool and dry with light winds. Temperatures Sunday evening will fall from the upper 50s before sunset back into the mid to upper 40s by late evening.

Cloudier weather returns on Monday making for a cool day with highs in the 50s. A colder air mass will build in through the middle of the week and this looks to set the stage for the area’s first widespread frost and freeze Wednesday and Thursday morning.