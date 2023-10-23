Another great fall weekend! Warm, quiet weather with temperatures in the 80s for Saturday and mid-to-low 70s for Sunday. For today, another warm October day will be coming your way.

We’re talking temperatures so warm for today that there will be a chance for records to be broken. My eyes are focused on the high temperature for both Joplin and Rolla today as they have the best shot at etching their name into the record book.

While warm and sunny is the story for today, rain will be the headline for the remainder of the week. Showers are expected to kick off as early as tomorrow morning with the heaviest rainfall occurring in the West.

Towns near Interstate 49 should be prepared to see over a half inch of precipitation. Out east the rainfall amounts will be far lighter ranging from a sprinkle to a tenth.

The risk of rain will persist for every day this week. Despite the daily chance of rain, temperatures are expected to remain in the warm middle-to-upper 70s for the work week.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to pour down this weekend. Good news for trick-or-treators, rain is expected to stop next week as chilly temperatures will be returning to round out October.