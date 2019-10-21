Monday, October 21 Morning Forecast

Our severe threat is over. Wind damage is littered across the Ozarks as our front exits. Stay tuned for likely tornado confirmations throughout the day today.

Our strong cold front is exiting east this morning. Rain is clearing. While roads will be dry this morning, downed trees and powerlines could slow you down this morning. Extra time for your commute is not a bad idea.

Today we’ll be in the circulation of the low-pressure center to the north. On the backside of the front expect cooler highs in the lower 60’s and breezy westerly winds gusting to 30 mph at times. Skies will clear becoming mostly sunny this afternoon.

We’ll keep steady winds tonight, mostly clear skies, and lows in the lower 40’s.

Tomorrow we’ll stay in the circulation of the low, keeping breezy westerly winds in play. Gusts to 30 mph likely again. This will keep temperatures on a cooling trend in the upper 50’s/ lower 60’s despite the sunshine.

Our next cold front will bring a chance of showers Thursday into Friday.