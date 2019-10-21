Monday, October 21 Evening Forecast

Cool & breezy to start the week —

It was a busy night in the weather lab. After a line of showers and strong to severe storms pushed through, the clouds moved out and left behind breezy but sunny skies. Temperatures today topped off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with gusts up to 35 mph.

Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with mostly starry skies and gusts still up to 25 mph possible.

We will still be stuck in the wrap of the strong low-pressure system (that brought us severe weather) throughout the day on Tuesday. What this means is we will still have breezy and gusty winds, gusts up to 30 mph will still be possible all day Tuesday. Temperatures will top off on the cool side, only in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s but with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s.

We finally lose the grip of the low-pressure system on Wednesday but winds will gust out of the south and southwest, aiding in temperatures making it into the lower 70’s with plenty of sunshine. Showers and clouds will move in overnight. Temperatures will drop into the 40’s.

Thursday into Friday the forecast gets a bit tricky. A front will sag into the Ozarks Wednesday into Thursday. Depending on how far south and how slow this front is will directly impact our temperatures. There is a chance of showers through the day on Thursday. Right now I have temperatures making it into the lower 50’s but that could change in the next few days. Overnight lows again in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Friday looks tricky again depending on fast clouds clear out will impact high temperatures for the day.

For the weekend, there is inconsistency with models, some say scattered showers, some say sunny skies, something we will continue to update you on.