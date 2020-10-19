Monday, October 19 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We are starting off this morning with scattered showers and chilly temperatures in the 40’s. Temperatures won’t budge too much today with showers likely all day.

Today temperatures will be stuck in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with showers possible throughout the day. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s with mostly cloudy skies and a shower or two possible.

Tuesday will be warmer as a warm front pushes into the Ozarks. This will bring a chance of showers but warmer temperatures in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s.

Wednesday will be even warmer as that warm front continues to move north. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with a bit more sunshine as that front takes the clouds with it. A few showers will be possible north of the interstate. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Thursday looks warm and breezy ahead of another front. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with plenty of sunshine and breezy conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Friday, another front will move in bringing more shower chances and cooler temperatures. Saturday looks dry with a few clouds before more rain chances on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Springfield

42°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
47°F A few showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Branson

45°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
50°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

45°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
50°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

40°F Overcast Feels like 33°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Overcast. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

46°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

52° / 47°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 20% 52° 47°

Tuesday

69° / 59°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 20% 69° 59°

Wednesday

80° / 62°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 80° 62°

Thursday

82° / 62°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 20% 82° 62°

Friday

66° / 42°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 20% 66° 42°

Saturday

58° / 46°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 58° 46°

Sunday

59° / 41°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 59° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

7 AM
Showers
70%
44°

44°

8 AM
Showers
40%
44°

45°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
45°

46°

10 AM
Showers
40%
46°

46°

11 AM
Showers
40%
46°

48°

12 PM
Showers
40%
48°

50°

1 PM
Showers
40%
50°

51°

2 PM
Few Showers
30%
51°

52°

3 PM
Few Showers
30%
52°

52°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
52°

49°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
49°

49°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
49°

48°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
48°

47°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
47°

47°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
47°

48°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
48°

47°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
47°

47°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
47°

46°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
46°

46°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
46°

46°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
46°

46°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
46°

46°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
46°

47°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
47°

Trending Stories