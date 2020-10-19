Monday, October 19 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning with scattered showers and chilly temperatures in the 40’s. Temperatures won’t budge too much today with showers likely all day.

Today temperatures will be stuck in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with showers possible throughout the day. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s with mostly cloudy skies and a shower or two possible.

Tuesday will be warmer as a warm front pushes into the Ozarks. This will bring a chance of showers but warmer temperatures in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s.

Wednesday will be even warmer as that warm front continues to move north. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with a bit more sunshine as that front takes the clouds with it. A few showers will be possible north of the interstate. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Thursday looks warm and breezy ahead of another front. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with plenty of sunshine and breezy conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Friday, another front will move in bringing more shower chances and cooler temperatures. Saturday looks dry with a few clouds before more rain chances on Sunday.