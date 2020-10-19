Monday, October 19 Evening Forecast

Cold and damp weather will hang around through tonight. Temperatures will hold pretty steady throughout the night with some fog and light mist possible. A front will remain stalled to our south tonight before lifting back to the north Tuesday.

As the front lifts north, additional showers are possible Tuesday morning, especially near and south of I-44. The front will make some headway north by afternoon with breaks in the clouds and mild temperatures across Northern Arkansas. Further north, clouds will hold on but the showers will taper off. Temperatures will be warmer across the area ranging from the low 60s northeast to low 70s southwest.





The front will make it to about the interstate before getting a shove back to the south Tuesday night. This will lead to additional scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Once again, the focus for wet weather will be near the interstate.

The front will lift back to the north Wednesday. The day will start cloudy across the area with a few lingering showers through sunrise before ending. Breaks in the clouds will develop as the front lift north toward Central Missouri. Skies will remain cloudier to the northeast where temperatures will remain cooler too. Very warm air will spread across Northern Arkansas into Southwest Missouri where temperatures will warm well into the 70s and possibly low 80s.





The front will be north of the area Thursday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected. Winds will be gusty out of the south with afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Another cold front will push through the area Friday morning. Showers will follow the front as it pushes through. Temperatures will be warmest early in the day with temperatures falling back into the 40s.

Yet another cold front will move through late in the weekend, bringing another round of rain and possibly some thunder to the area. Saturday looks mostly cloudy with temperatures remaining cool throughout the day. Friday’s boundary will start to edge north and this will lead to a risk for showers to the south. Showers will continue to lift north across the area Saturday night into Sunday morning as the boundary lifts north. Warmer and more humid air will try to slip back into the area resulting in mild temperatures on Sunday before another cold front arrives late in the day. It’s too early to tell for sure, but there could be some thunderstorms with the front as it moves through and a few of these could be strong.

Cold air will move in behind the front with showers continuing into Monday. Next week looks like it will start on a wet and cold note with temperatures that may remain stalled in the 40s. The core of the storm may remain west of the area through Tuesday, prolonging the chance for rain. The air mass in the area looks like it may be cold enough for a risk of mixed precipitation Monday night into Tuesday.