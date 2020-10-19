Monday, October 19 Evening Forecast

Cold and damp weather will hang around through tonight. Temperatures will hold pretty steady throughout the night with some fog and light mist possible. A front will remain stalled to our south tonight before lifting back to the north Tuesday.

As the front lifts north, additional showers are possible Tuesday morning, especially near and south of I-44. The front will make some headway north by afternoon with breaks in the clouds and mild temperatures across Northern Arkansas. Further north, clouds will hold on but the showers will taper off. Temperatures will be warmer across the area ranging from the low 60s northeast to low 70s southwest.

The front will make it to about the interstate before getting a shove back to the south Tuesday night. This will lead to additional scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Once again, the focus for wet weather will be near the interstate.

The front will lift back to the north Wednesday. The day will start cloudy across the area with a few lingering showers through sunrise before ending. Breaks in the clouds will develop as the front lift north toward Central Missouri. Skies will remain cloudier to the northeast where temperatures will remain cooler too. Very warm air will spread across Northern Arkansas into Southwest Missouri where temperatures will warm well into the 70s and possibly low 80s.

The front will be north of the area Thursday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected. Winds will be gusty out of the south with afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Another cold front will push through the area Friday morning. Showers will follow the front as it pushes through. Temperatures will be warmest early in the day with temperatures falling back into the 40s.

Yet another cold front will move through late in the weekend, bringing another round of rain and possibly some thunder to the area. Saturday looks mostly cloudy with temperatures remaining cool throughout the day. Friday’s boundary will start to edge north and this will lead to a risk for showers to the south. Showers will continue to lift north across the area Saturday night into Sunday morning as the boundary lifts north. Warmer and more humid air will try to slip back into the area resulting in mild temperatures on Sunday before another cold front arrives late in the day. It’s too early to tell for sure, but there could be some thunderstorms with the front as it moves through and a few of these could be strong.

Cold air will move in behind the front with showers continuing into Monday. Next week looks like it will start on a wet and cold note with temperatures that may remain stalled in the 40s. The core of the storm may remain west of the area through Tuesday, prolonging the chance for rain. The air mass in the area looks like it may be cold enough for a risk of mixed precipitation Monday night into Tuesday.

Overcast

Springfield

45°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
45°F A few showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Branson

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
50°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
3 mph NNE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
51°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

45°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
49°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

51° / 45°
Showers late
Showers late 40% 51° 45°

Tuesday

65° / 54°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 20% 65° 54°

Wednesday

78° / 62°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 78° 62°

Thursday

82° / 62°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 20% 82° 62°

Friday

62° / 41°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 20% 62° 41°

Saturday

53° / 46°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 53° 46°

Sunday

66° / 41°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 66° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
46°

48°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

47°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
47°

47°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
47°

47°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
47°

47°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
47°

47°

5 AM
Showers
40%
47°

47°

6 AM
Showers
40%
47°

48°

7 AM
Showers
40%
48°

48°

8 AM
Showers
40%
48°

49°

9 AM
Showers
40%
49°

52°

10 AM
Showers
50%
52°

55°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
55°

58°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
58°

60°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
60°

63°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
63°

65°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
65°

67°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
67°

66°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
66°

66°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
66°

64°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
64°

