Monday, October 18 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

73° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 73° 48°

Tuesday

75° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 75° 54°

Wednesday

74° / 46°
Scattered PM Showers
Scattered PM Showers 30% 74° 46°

Thursday

66° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 66° 43°

Friday

70° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 70° 47°

Saturday

68° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 68° 53°

Sunday

66° / 54°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 66° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
51°

57°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

62°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

66°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

70°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

70°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

70°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

69°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

66°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

62°

7 PM
Clear
0%
62°

59°

8 PM
Clear
1%
59°

57°

9 PM
Clear
1%
57°

56°

10 PM
Clear
2%
56°

55°

11 PM
Clear
2%
55°

54°

12 AM
Clear
2%
54°

54°

1 AM
Clear
2%
54°

52°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
52°

52°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
52°

51°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
51°

51°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
51°

50°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
50°

50°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
50°

50°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
50°

High pressure has been dominating over the last few days and it will continue to keep us quiet and pleasant as we kick-start the workweek. Winds will come in from the south throughout our Monday which will pump our temps back above average, rounding out in the low to mid-70s. Not only will today feature milder temps but also an abundance of sunshine. As this area of high pressure begins to move eastward, it opens the gateway to our next storm system which approaches by mid-week. Higher cloud cover will stream in tomorrow as a result of this disturbance but it’s still going to be gorgeous for this time of the year. Afternoon readings are slated to be even warmer tomorrow, rising back into the middle and upper 70s. Temperatures stay milder ahead of this cold front Wednesday as the boundary swings in later in the afternoon. It will likely bring widely scattered showers and maybe a few rumbles as is slides through the Ozarks. A few showers may linger into Wednesday night but conditions are looking drier by the time we awaken on Thursday. Our Friday eve is looking much cooler, with highs in the mid-60s for the metro under mostly sunny skies. Low will be around 40s as we ring in Friday so make sure you have the jacket as you’re headed out the door. Another warming trend develops ahead of our next disturbance which brings the chance of showers this coming weekend. Saturday is looking dry but we could see a stray shower or sprinkle. A better chance of a few showers arrives Saturday night into Sunday as upper-level area of low pressure works through the viewing area. With the cloud cover and moisture around, our temps get knocked back just a bit, topping out in the mid and upper 60s both Saturday and Sunday. It’s definitely not looking like a washout of a weekend but rain chances will be higher Sunday compared to Saturday. If you have outdoor plans, make sure you monitor our latest forecast!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

44°F Sunny Feels like 41°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 15 mph.
48°F A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

41°F Sunny Feels like 41°
Wind
0 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

44°F Sunny Feels like 44°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

49°F Sunny Feels like 47°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

43°F Sunny Feels like 43°
Wind
1 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Trending Stories

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100