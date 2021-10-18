Monday, October 18 Morning Forecast

High pressure has been dominating over the last few days and it will continue to keep us quiet and pleasant as we kick-start the workweek. Winds will come in from the south throughout our Monday which will pump our temps back above average, rounding out in the low to mid-70s. Not only will today feature milder temps but also an abundance of sunshine. As this area of high pressure begins to move eastward, it opens the gateway to our next storm system which approaches by mid-week. Higher cloud cover will stream in tomorrow as a result of this disturbance but it’s still going to be gorgeous for this time of the year. Afternoon readings are slated to be even warmer tomorrow, rising back into the middle and upper 70s. Temperatures stay milder ahead of this cold front Wednesday as the boundary swings in later in the afternoon. It will likely bring widely scattered showers and maybe a few rumbles as is slides through the Ozarks. A few showers may linger into Wednesday night but conditions are looking drier by the time we awaken on Thursday. Our Friday eve is looking much cooler, with highs in the mid-60s for the metro under mostly sunny skies. Low will be around 40s as we ring in Friday so make sure you have the jacket as you’re headed out the door. Another warming trend develops ahead of our next disturbance which brings the chance of showers this coming weekend. Saturday is looking dry but we could see a stray shower or sprinkle. A better chance of a few showers arrives Saturday night into Sunday as upper-level area of low pressure works through the viewing area. With the cloud cover and moisture around, our temps get knocked back just a bit, topping out in the mid and upper 60s both Saturday and Sunday. It’s definitely not looking like a washout of a weekend but rain chances will be higher Sunday compared to Saturday. If you have outdoor plans, make sure you monitor our latest forecast!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer