Monday, October 18 Overnight Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

73° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 73° 49°

Tuesday

74° / 55°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 74° 55°

Wednesday

74° / 46°
Scattered PM Showers
Scattered PM Showers 30% 74° 46°

Thursday

65° / 44°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 65° 44°

Friday

71° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 71° 49°

Saturday

68° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 68° 55°

Sunday

70° / 58°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 70° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

11 PM
Clear
1%
58°

57°

12 AM
Clear
1%
57°

57°

1 AM
Clear
1%
57°

53°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
53°

52°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
52°

52°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
52°

51°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
51°

51°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
51°

51°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
51°

51°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
51°

55°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
55°

59°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

63°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

67°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

69°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

71°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

72°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

73°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

71°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

69°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

65°

7 PM
Clear
0%
65°

62°

8 PM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

9 PM
Clear
0%
61°

61°

10 PM
Clear
0%
61°

It has been a gorgeous stretch of weather with clear skies and comfortable temperatures the running theme. We’ll see a little bit of a midweek hiccup, but overall the pattern looks quiet and mild this week.

For tonight, we’ll find clear skies and bright moonshine this evening. Some cloudiness will move in by morning with temperatures falling into the upper 40s and low 50s.

There will be a few clouds on Tuesday, but the day as a whole will be mostly sunny and comfortably warm in the afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid-70s.

The next storm approaches on Wednesday. Moisture is a little lacking with the front, but it will still manage to generate mostly cloudy skies at times along with a chance for a few spotty showers or isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will be mild again with highs in the 70s. Areas further southeast will enjoy the warmest readings where highs will get close to 80°.

Cool air will flood in behind the departing storm with a few wraparound clouds to the north. Afternoon highs will remain cool with temperatures topping out in the 60s.

Friday looks a little warmer, after a chilly morning temperatures will climb into the low 70s.

Another front will drop south into the area by this weekend. At the same time, moisture will be moving north again. This will lead to a bit of a fight over the area that will generate some unsettled weather this weekend. The result will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday and a contrast in temperatures from north to south.

The front should be able to shift north of the area early next week taking most of the rain with it. Warmer weather will then overspread the area with a warm stretch into the first half of next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

56°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 15 mph.
49°F A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

56°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F A few passing clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
2 mph ESE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

55°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

50°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F A few passing clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100