Monday, October 18 Overnight Forecast

It has been a gorgeous stretch of weather with clear skies and comfortable temperatures the running theme. We’ll see a little bit of a midweek hiccup, but overall the pattern looks quiet and mild this week.

For tonight, we’ll find clear skies and bright moonshine this evening. Some cloudiness will move in by morning with temperatures falling into the upper 40s and low 50s.

There will be a few clouds on Tuesday, but the day as a whole will be mostly sunny and comfortably warm in the afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid-70s.

The next storm approaches on Wednesday. Moisture is a little lacking with the front, but it will still manage to generate mostly cloudy skies at times along with a chance for a few spotty showers or isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will be mild again with highs in the 70s. Areas further southeast will enjoy the warmest readings where highs will get close to 80°.

Cool air will flood in behind the departing storm with a few wraparound clouds to the north. Afternoon highs will remain cool with temperatures topping out in the 60s.

Friday looks a little warmer, after a chilly morning temperatures will climb into the low 70s.

Another front will drop south into the area by this weekend. At the same time, moisture will be moving north again. This will lead to a bit of a fight over the area that will generate some unsettled weather this weekend. The result will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday and a contrast in temperatures from north to south.

The front should be able to shift north of the area early next week taking most of the rain with it. Warmer weather will then overspread the area with a warm stretch into the first half of next week.