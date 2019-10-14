Monday, October 14 Morning Forecast

Another fall day, next rain chances —

After a beautiful fall weekend, the great conditions stick around! Temperatures today will top off in the lower and middle 70’s with plenty of sunshine! Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 50’s.

Tuesday, we will start off the day dry with clouds increasing by the afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s. A front will push through bringing a chance of showers to the Ozarks. Little to no severe weather is expected but a few rumbles of thunder are possible. Behind this front will be a reinforcement of cold air. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Wednesday will be cooler. Temperatures will top off near 60° with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

We will then enter a gradual warming trend. Thursday, temperatures will top off near 70° under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s.

Friday, temperatures will top off in the middle 70’s with a few clouds and overnight lows in the 50’s.

By the weekend, a stronger storm will push through the Ozarks. While timing and strength are still something that needs to be determined, all models are showing signs of a strong storm for Saturday into Sunday.