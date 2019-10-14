Monday, October 14 Morning Forecast

Another fall day, next rain chances —

After a beautiful fall weekend, the great conditions stick around! Temperatures today will top off in the lower and middle 70’s with plenty of sunshine! Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 50’s.

Tuesday, we will start off the day dry with clouds increasing by the afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s. A front will push through bringing a chance of showers to the Ozarks. Little to no severe weather is expected but a few rumbles of thunder are possible. Behind this front will be a reinforcement of cold air. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Wednesday will be cooler. Temperatures will top off near 60° with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

We will then enter a gradual warming trend. Thursday, temperatures will top off near 70° under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s.

Friday, temperatures will top off in the middle 70’s with a few clouds and overnight lows in the 50’s.

By the weekend, a stronger storm will push through the Ozarks. While timing and strength are still something that needs to be determined, all models are showing signs of a strong storm for Saturday into Sunday.

Clear

Springfield

43°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
57°F A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F A few passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

41°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

74° / 57°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 74° 57°

Tuesday

70° / 39°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 70° 39°

Wednesday

59° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 59° 39°

Thursday

70° / 47°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 70° 47°

Friday

74° / 57°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 74° 57°

Saturday

74° / 60°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 74° 60°

Sunday

76° / 55°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 76° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

6 AM
Clear
10%
44°

45°

7 AM
Clear
10%
45°

46°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
46°

52°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

59°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

64°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

68°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

71°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

73°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

74°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

74°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

70°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

69°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

63°

7 PM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

8 PM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

9 PM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

10 PM
Clear
0%
60°

60°

11 PM
Clear
0%
60°

60°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
60°

59°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
59°

58°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
58°

58°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
58°

58°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
58°

59°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

