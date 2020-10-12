Monday, October 12 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 60’s and breezy conditions. A cold front will come in this morning, could bring some patchy drizzle, but otherwise dry. This will also bring breezy conditions out of the NW today with cooler temps in the 70’s.

A wind advisory has been issued for areas to the north and west until 6 AM. While driving this morning, be careful next to high profile vehicles.

WIND ADVISORY issued for areas to the north and west until 6 AM. Wind gusts up to 45 mph cannot be ruled out this morning. While driving this morning, be careful next to high profile vehicles. Still breezy this afternoon, but below wind advisory criteria. #kolr10wx #mowx pic.twitter.com/3IWwjOZ1gP — Beth Finello (@BethFinelloWx) October 12, 2020

Lots of sunshine for your Monday with cooler temperatures in the lower 70’s. With breezy conditions throughout the day today, there is an elevated fire danger. Keep burning to a minimum. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s.

Tuesday will be warmer as we ride this temperature roller coaster. We top off in the lower 80’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s.

Wednesday will be warm and breezy ahead of another cold front. Temperatures will top off in the middle 80’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50’s.







Thursday will be cooler with temperatures in the middle 60’s but still with sunshine. Overnight lows will be cold, dropping into the upper 30’s.

Friday into the weekend will be cool with temperatures in the 60’s.