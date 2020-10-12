Monday, October 12 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 60’s and breezy conditions. A cold front will come in this morning, could bring some patchy drizzle, but otherwise dry. This will also bring breezy conditions out of the NW today with cooler temps in the 70’s.

A wind advisory has been issued for areas to the north and west until 6 AM. While driving this morning, be careful next to high profile vehicles.

Lots of sunshine for your Monday with cooler temperatures in the lower 70’s. With breezy conditions throughout the day today, there is an elevated fire danger. Keep burning to a minimum. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s.

Tuesday will be warmer as we ride this temperature roller coaster. We top off in the lower 80’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s.

Wednesday will be warm and breezy ahead of another cold front. Temperatures will top off in the middle 80’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50’s.

Thursday will be cooler with temperatures in the middle 60’s but still with sunshine. Overnight lows will be cold, dropping into the upper 30’s.

Friday into the weekend will be cool with temperatures in the 60’s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Springfield

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
18 mph WNW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Mainly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Rolla

68°F Broken Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

73° / 47°
Showers early, windy
Showers early, windy 10% 73° 47°

Tuesday

80° / 52°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 80° 52°

Wednesday

85° / 54°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 85° 54°

Thursday

65° / 37°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 0% 65° 37°

Friday

63° / 40°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 63° 40°

Saturday

68° / 45°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 68° 45°

Sunday

71° / 45°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 71° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

61°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

62°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

63°

11 AM
Sunny/Wind
0%
63°

66°

12 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
66°

70°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

71°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

73°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

73°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

72°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

66°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

65°

7 PM
Clear
0%
65°

62°

8 PM
Clear
0%
62°

59°

9 PM
Clear
0%
59°

54°

10 PM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

11 PM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

12 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

1 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

2 AM
Clear
0%
48°

48°

3 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

4 AM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

5 AM
Clear
0%
46°

46°

6 AM
Clear
0%
46°

46°

7 AM
Clear
0%
46°

Trending Stories