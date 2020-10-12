Monday, October 12 Evening Forecast

Mild and windy weather followed this morning’s cold front. The cool down will be brief with warmer weather returning Tuesday.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies with winds quickly easing. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s by morning.

Tuesday will feature more bright weather. Winds will switch around to the southwest with temperatures climbing to near 80° for the high.





Wednesday looks even warmer with a cold front approaching from the northwest. Skies will remain sunny with gusty southwest winds throughout the day. The dry conditions and increased winds will lead to an elevated fire risk. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-80s.





A cold front will sweep through late Wednesday night bringing clouds and more gusty winds to the area. Morning clouds Thursday will give way to mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. Temperatures will remain on the chilly side with highs in the low to mid 60s.

A clear and cold night will follow with the risk of patchy frost or even a light freeze for parts of the area. Temperatures will generally dip into the mid 30s.

We’ll end the week on a sunny and chilly note with temperatures climbing into the low 60s during the afternoon.

Milder weather returns this weekend. Saturday looks sunny with highs near 70°. Clouds will increase on Sunday with temperatures climbing back into the low 70s ahead of an approaching cold front. The front may slow down or even stall over the area Monday and this may position the area for some rain. Temperatures look a little cooler too.