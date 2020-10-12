Monday, October 12 Evening Forecast

Weather

Mild and windy weather followed this morning’s cold front. The cool down will be brief with warmer weather returning Tuesday.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies with winds quickly easing. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s by morning.

Tuesday will feature more bright weather. Winds will switch around to the southwest with temperatures climbing to near 80° for the high.

Wednesday looks even warmer with a cold front approaching from the northwest. Skies will remain sunny with gusty southwest winds throughout the day. The dry conditions and increased winds will lead to an elevated fire risk. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-80s.

A cold front will sweep through late Wednesday night bringing clouds and more gusty winds to the area. Morning clouds Thursday will give way to mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. Temperatures will remain on the chilly side with highs in the low to mid 60s.

A clear and cold night will follow with the risk of patchy frost or even a light freeze for parts of the area. Temperatures will generally dip into the mid 30s.

We’ll end the week on a sunny and chilly note with temperatures climbing into the low 60s during the afternoon.

Milder weather returns this weekend. Saturday looks sunny with highs near 70°. Clouds will increase on Sunday with temperatures climbing back into the low 70s ahead of an approaching cold front. The front may slow down or even stall over the area Monday and this may position the area for some rain. Temperatures look a little cooler too.

Clear

Springfield

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Mainly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

73° / 46°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 73° 46°

Tuesday

80° / 51°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 80° 51°

Wednesday

84° / 53°
Sunny and wind
Sunny and wind 10% 84° 53°

Thursday

63° / 35°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 63° 35°

Friday

62° / 41°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 62° 41°

Saturday

70° / 49°
Windy with sunshine
Windy with sunshine 0% 70° 49°

Sunday

71° / 50°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 71° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

8 PM
Clear
0%
62°

59°

9 PM
Clear
0%
59°

54°

10 PM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

11 PM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

12 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

1 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

2 AM
Clear
0%
49°

49°

3 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

4 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

5 AM
Clear
0%
47°

47°

6 AM
Clear
0%
47°

47°

7 AM
Clear
0%
47°

48°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

54°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

61°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

67°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

71°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

75°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

79°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

79°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

74°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

68°

7 PM
Clear
0%
68°

