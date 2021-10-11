Monday, October 11 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

70° / 50°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 70° 50°

Tuesday

78° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 78° 65°

Wednesday

76° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 76° 58°

Thursday

70° / 55°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 70° 55°

Friday

66° / 43°
AM Showers
AM Showers 35% 66° 43°

Saturday

65° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 21% 65° 41°

Sunday

69° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 69° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
13%
62°

61°

9 AM
Cloudy/Wind
14%
61°

62°

10 AM
Cloudy/Wind
15%
62°

60°

11 AM
Cloudy/Wind
12%
60°

60°

12 PM
Cloudy/Wind
11%
60°

61°

1 PM
Cloudy
13%
61°

61°

2 PM
Cloudy
12%
61°

62°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
62°

64°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
64°

64°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
64°

64°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
64°

61°

7 PM
Clear
3%
61°

59°

8 PM
Clear
4%
59°

57°

9 PM
Clear
4%
57°

56°

10 PM
Clear
5%
56°

55°

11 PM
Clear
5%
55°

54°

12 AM
Clear
5%
54°

54°

1 AM
Clear
5%
54°

53°

2 AM
Clear
5%
53°

53°

3 AM
Clear
5%
53°

53°

4 AM
Clear
5%
53°

52°

5 AM
Clear
6%
52°

51°

6 AM
Clear
6%
51°

51°

7 AM
Clear
6%
51°

Storms and showers welcomed us into the workweek. A few lingering showers and storms are possible this morning before being cloudy for the day. Later today, clouds will slowly start to move out of the region. Temperatures are much cooler this morning compared to 24 hours ago, thanks to the cold front. This is a marginal risk for the far eastern counties today. Temperatures have already topped out for the day. The temperatures will continue to decrease throughout the day before increasing only a few degrees this afternoon. Tonight temperatures drop to 50 degrees in Springfield. Tomorrow will be quiet and warm for the day, but the pattern changes tomorrow night, with a chance for more strong to severe storms possible Tuesday night. Showers and storms will ramp up overnight again, pushing north and east. The active pattern continues into the middle of this week, with more chances for showers and storms. The 70s will return for a few days before another potent front pushes through.

Partly Cloudy/Wind

Springfield Mo

61°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 58°
Wind
24 mph SSW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Branson

67°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

66°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

67°F Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
19 mph SSE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

68°F Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

