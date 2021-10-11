Monday, October 11 Evening Forecast

Fall can sometimes bring big storms and wild swings in weather conditions. We experienced one of those storms over the past 24 hours. A powerful storm developed Sunday into Monday as it tracked from Oklahoma into Illinois. Along the storm’s path, it produced strong winds, tornadoes, and a big swing in temperatures.

The timing of the storm helped minimize the severe weather risk across the Ozarks, but there were still a couple of tornadoes that hit near I-49 late Sunday night into Monday morning. Widespread wind also came with the storm with gusts over 50 mph reported in a few areas, including Springfield.

By the end of the day Monday, clouds were on the way out and winds were coming down. A mostly clear and quiet night can be expected overnight with temperatures dipping to chilly levels by Tuesday morning.

A bright and chilly morning will give way to a warmer day. Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday afternoon, but it will still be a nice day to get outside with highs in the upper 70s.

A warm front will lift north through the area Tuesday night and this will bring a risk of showers and thunderstorms back to the area. Additional showers and thunderstorms will move in Wednesday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. There won’t be a lot of focus for active weather, but there will some wind energy and that may be enough to generate a severe storm or two. Temperatures will be mild too with highs in the 70s.

The cold front approaching from the northwest Wednesday won’t have much of a push to move through. This will lead to more waves of scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday. One final storm will likely lead to another wave of rain and thunderstorms Friday into Friday night. As with Wednesday, there’s currently not a big signal for severe weather but there are ingredients in play. This may result in at least a few strong to severe storms Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be trending cooler, especially Friday as the cold front finally pushes all the way through the Ozarks.

The passage of this final storm will open the door to a beautiful, cool weekend. Skies will be clear and temperatures will be cool Saturday into Monday.