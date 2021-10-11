Monday, October 11 Evening Forecast

Weather

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

59° / 50°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 59° 50°

Tuesday

78° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 78° 64°

Wednesday

74° / 60°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 74° 60°

Thursday

71° / 61°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 71° 61°

Friday

66° / 43°
AM Showers
AM Showers 35% 66° 43°

Saturday

64° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 21% 64° 41°

Sunday

69° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 69° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

8 PM
Clear
2%
59°

56°

9 PM
Clear
2%
56°

55°

10 PM
Clear
2%
55°

54°

11 PM
Clear
2%
54°

54°

12 AM
Clear
2%
54°

53°

1 AM
Clear
2%
53°

52°

2 AM
Clear
3%
52°

51°

3 AM
Clear
6%
51°

51°

4 AM
Clear
6%
51°

51°

5 AM
Clear
7%
51°

50°

6 AM
Clear
7%
50°

49°

7 AM
Clear
7%
49°

51°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
51°

56°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
56°

63°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
63°

69°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

72°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

74°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

75°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
76°

74°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
74°

73°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
73°

69°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
69°

Fall can sometimes bring big storms and wild swings in weather conditions. We experienced one of those storms over the past 24 hours. A powerful storm developed Sunday into Monday as it tracked from Oklahoma into Illinois. Along the storm’s path, it produced strong winds, tornadoes, and a big swing in temperatures.

The timing of the storm helped minimize the severe weather risk across the Ozarks, but there were still a couple of tornadoes that hit near I-49 late Sunday night into Monday morning. Widespread wind also came with the storm with gusts over 50 mph reported in a few areas, including Springfield.

By the end of the day Monday, clouds were on the way out and winds were coming down. A mostly clear and quiet night can be expected overnight with temperatures dipping to chilly levels by Tuesday morning.

A bright and chilly morning will give way to a warmer day. Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday afternoon, but it will still be a nice day to get outside with highs in the upper 70s.

A warm front will lift north through the area Tuesday night and this will bring a risk of showers and thunderstorms back to the area. Additional showers and thunderstorms will move in Wednesday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. There won’t be a lot of focus for active weather, but there will some wind energy and that may be enough to generate a severe storm or two. Temperatures will be mild too with highs in the 70s.

The cold front approaching from the northwest Wednesday won’t have much of a push to move through. This will lead to more waves of scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday. One final storm will likely lead to another wave of rain and thunderstorms Friday into Friday night. As with Wednesday, there’s currently not a big signal for severe weather but there are ingredients in play. This may result in at least a few strong to severe storms Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be trending cooler, especially Friday as the cold front finally pushes all the way through the Ozarks.

The passage of this final storm will open the door to a beautiful, cool weekend. Skies will be clear and temperatures will be cool Saturday into Monday.

Clear

Springfield Mo

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
4 mph W
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

59°F Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
13 mph WSW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
50°F Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph WSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

West Plains

63°F Fair Feels like 63°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Mainly clear. Low near 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

