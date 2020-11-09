Monday, November 9 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning warm and humid. As you head out the door this morning, temperatures are in the 60’s! We will have thinning clouds during the day with temperatures again in the middle 70’s.

Today, temperatures will top off in the middle 70’s with thinning clouds into the afternoon. It will be another breezy day with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

The cold front we have been talking about will finally push through as early as sunrise here in Springfield. This will bring the chance of light to heavy showers and cooler temperatures behind the front. We will top off in the 70’s before that front comes in. So, I expect falling temperatures during the afternoon. One or two storms could bring some gusty winds but the overall severe threat looks low. That front will move out during the evening leaving behind 30’s for Tuesday night.

Wednesday for Veterans Day will be more seasonal. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Thursday and Friday will both be cool with sunshine. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

Another round of showers will be possible on Saturday.

