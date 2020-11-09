Monday, November 9 Evening Forecast

Warm and breezy weather today pushed temperatures back over 70° again. This makes 7 days in a row over the 70° mark, a rare feat in November. We might be able to squeak out one more day at 70° Tuesday before a cooler pattern takes over.

For tonight, we’ll find patchy clouds this evening along with breezy and mild conditions. Temperatures will only fall back into the mid-60s. Little to no rain is expected overnight, but there will be an increasing chance for a light shower by sunrise.

Tuesday will begin mild and breezy with mostly cloudy skies and a few light showers around. A cold front will sweep east across the area during the day, arriving in Springfield near noon. Showers and thunderstorms are expected along and behind the front with the rain lasting on and off for about 2 to 3 hours before ending. The front will exit east of Hwy. 63 by early evening.







It still looks like mainly brief heavy downpours and gusty winds along with some lightning as the storms move through. There will be a lot of wind energy, but not much instability. It looks like a strong to severe storm or two is possible with strong winds the main threat. This is most likely north and east of Springfield.

Rain amounts will generally be around a third of an inch or less, but there could be some heavier totals to the north approaching a half an inch.







Look for temperatures to fall behind the front from the upper 60s and low 70s back into the 50s. Cold air will continue to pour in Tuesday night with temperatures near freezing by Wednesday morning.

Veterans Day looks sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be light.

Temperatures will be a little warmer Thursday with highs in the mid 60s and mostly sunny skies.

Clouds will thicken up Friday with a chance for showers, mainly toward evening. Showers and a few thunderstorms will spread across the area on Saturday. Sunshine and seasonable temperatures will follow Sunday into Monday.