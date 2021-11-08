Monday, November 8 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More wag and walk

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

72° / 50°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 72° 50°

Tuesday

67° / 54°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 67° 54°

Wednesday

66° / 46°
Showers
Showers 20% 66° 46°

Thursday

56° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 56° 38°

Friday

49° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 49° 30°

Saturday

46° / 31°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 46° 31°

Sunday

52° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 52° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

7 AM
Sunny
2%
48°

51°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
51°

55°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
55°

59°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

63°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

66°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

70°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

71°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

69°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

61°

6 PM
Clear
1%
61°

58°

7 PM
Clear
2%
58°

56°

8 PM
Clear
3%
56°

55°

9 PM
Clear
4%
55°

54°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
54°

53°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
53°

53°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
53°

52°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
52°

52°

2 AM
Cloudy
4%
52°

52°

3 AM
Cloudy
4%
52°

52°

4 AM
Cloudy
4%
52°

52°

5 AM
Cloudy
4%
52°

52°

6 AM
Cloudy
4%
52°

Our first weekend of November was gorgeous and we’re starting off the workweek in a similar fashion. A ridge of high pressure has been in control of our weather pattern and that’s why it’s been warmer and we’ve seen lots of sunshine. Enjoy it because we are tracking our next storm system which is going to move our way through the next 72 hours. Highs this afternoon with the help of southerly flow will be back into the low to mid-70s under plenty of sunshine. Clouds start to move in late tonight as this disturbance heads our way. A lot more cloud cover will be overhead tomorrow with temps remaining above average for this time of year. Afternoon readings will be back into the middle and upper 60s under mainly cloudy conditions. A shower or two is possible but many will stay dry as we progress through the day. The clouds continue to thicken up as we head into the middle part of the workweek with a few showers possible. A better chance of rain is on tap Wednesday night as the cold front associated with this area of low-pressure swings across the Ozarks. This will bring a solid cooldown Thursday but drier air will stream in and this will allow for decreasing clouds. A sprinkle or two is possible early but we’re looking drier as a whole. The chill sticks around as we end the week with temps topping out around the 50° mark. High pressure remains in control for a good chunk of the weekend with lots of sunshine on tap Saturday. Another cold front moves looks to move our way as we end the weekend and we’ll have to monitor the potential for any precipitation as we get a little closer. Right now, chances aren’t looking that impressive.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

42°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.
50°F Mostly clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

34°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
1 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

41°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

47°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

37°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100