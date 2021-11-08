Monday, November 8 Evening Forecast

We were able to soak in a nice dose of sunshine and seventies Monday. Monday’s highs were the warmest in about 2 weeks, but colder weather is lurking and will return later this week.

For tonight, we’ll find a quiet and cool night with clouds increasing.

Clouds will thicken up by Tuesday afternoon across much of the area as a front stalls across Central Missouri. Patchy areas of drizzle could break out toward the end of the day and continue into Tuesday evening. Temperatures Tuesday will remain mild, but afternoon highs will remain below 70° in most areas.

Patchy drizzle Tuesday night will fade by Wednesday morning as the stalled front shifts back to the north. Wednesday looks rather cloudy, but there won’t be a lot of rain around. Temperatures will once again climb back into the upper 60s.

A stronger front will sweep in Wednesday night with showers and thunderstorms breaking out to the west. The good news is that instability levels are expected to remain very low as the front moves through and no severe weather is expected. We will see a round of heavier showers and a few thunderstorms with the front around midnight Wednesday night. Rain totals will tend to be around a quarter of an inch to three-quarters of an inch, locally up to an inch.

Clouds will be on the way out shortly after sunrise Veterans Day with a clear, cool, and breezy day expected.

The pattern will remain chilly through the weekend. Friday will be cold and breezy with a few clouds and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday looks a little warmer. A light freeze is on the table that morning with afternoon highs in the low 50s. A clipper-type storm will sweep through Saturday night with increasing clouds and maybe even a few showers. The storm will also bring another batch of chilly air to the Ozarks from Sunday into Monday.

Temperatures should moderate through the middle of next week ahead of a new storm that will bring rain back to the area by the end of next week.