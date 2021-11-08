Monday, November 8 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

72° / 49°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 72° 49°

Tuesday

67° / 55°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 67° 55°

Wednesday

68° / 45°
Showers
Showers 20% 68° 45°

Thursday

56° / 39°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 56° 39°

Friday

48° / 31°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 48° 31°

Saturday

51° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 51° 36°

Sunday

49° / 31°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 49° 31°

61°

8 PM
Clear
1%
61°

59°

9 PM
Clear
2%
59°

57°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
57°

54°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
54°

53°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
53°

53°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
53°

53°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
53°

52°

3 AM
Cloudy
4%
52°

52°

4 AM
Cloudy
4%
52°

52°

5 AM
Cloudy
4%
52°

52°

6 AM
Cloudy
4%
52°

52°

7 AM
Cloudy
4%
52°

54°

8 AM
Cloudy
4%
54°

57°

9 AM
Cloudy
3%
57°

59°

10 AM
Cloudy
3%
59°

62°

11 AM
Cloudy
3%
62°

63°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
63°

65°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
65°

65°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
65°

65°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
65°

64°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
64°

63°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
63°

61°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
61°

60°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
60°

We were able to soak in a nice dose of sunshine and seventies Monday. Monday’s highs were the warmest in about 2 weeks, but colder weather is lurking and will return later this week.

For tonight, we’ll find a quiet and cool night with clouds increasing.

Clouds will thicken up by Tuesday afternoon across much of the area as a front stalls across Central Missouri. Patchy areas of drizzle could break out toward the end of the day and continue into Tuesday evening. Temperatures Tuesday will remain mild, but afternoon highs will remain below 70° in most areas.

Patchy drizzle Tuesday night will fade by Wednesday morning as the stalled front shifts back to the north. Wednesday looks rather cloudy, but there won’t be a lot of rain around. Temperatures will once again climb back into the upper 60s.

A stronger front will sweep in Wednesday night with showers and thunderstorms breaking out to the west. The good news is that instability levels are expected to remain very low as the front moves through and no severe weather is expected. We will see a round of heavier showers and a few thunderstorms with the front around midnight Wednesday night. Rain totals will tend to be around a quarter of an inch to three-quarters of an inch, locally up to an inch.

Clouds will be on the way out shortly after sunrise Veterans Day with a clear, cool, and breezy day expected.

The pattern will remain chilly through the weekend. Friday will be cold and breezy with a few clouds and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday looks a little warmer. A light freeze is on the table that morning with afternoon highs in the low 50s. A clipper-type storm will sweep through Saturday night with increasing clouds and maybe even a few showers. The storm will also bring another batch of chilly air to the Ozarks from Sunday into Monday.

Temperatures should moderate through the middle of next week ahead of a new storm that will bring rain back to the area by the end of next week.

Clear

Springfield Mo

60°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low around 49F. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.
49°F Mostly clear skies. Low around 49F. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

64°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

