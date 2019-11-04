Monday, November 4 Morning Forecast

A mild, seasonal start this morning with lows in the lower 40’s at the bus stop.

We’re starting out with mostly sunny skies and dry roads this morning. Southerly winds are in place ahead of a cold front back to the northwest. The cold front will pass this afternoon switching winds to the north, but temperatures stay mild. Highs today will be in the middle/ upper 50’s to about 60 degrees.

We’ll find increasing clouds as the front moves through, turning mostly cloudy by the end of the day.

Tonight, more moisture and lift pool along the front, breaking out a few showers. Showers will be light and quick-hitting, starting after 7 PM and wrapping up before sunrise. Lows tonight drop into the upper 30’s.

High pressure keeps us mostly sunny tomorrow, easterly winds keep us cool with highs in the upper 50’s.

Wednesday will be mild ahead of a much stronger cold front. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 60’s.

Rain arrives late Wednesday with the front stalling through Thursday. This will set up another widespread, cold rain for Thursday afternoon. Another 1-2″+ could drop along/ south of I-44, posing a limited flood threat after a top 10 record wet October.

Showers hang around through Thursday evening, but should wrap up before the cold air gets here — meaning little to no wintry precipitation.

After a cold day in the 40’s Thursday, temperatures tumble into the upper 20’s by Friday morning. Chilly sunshine settles in by Friday with highs in the 40’s despite bright, blue skies.

The weekend looks quiet.