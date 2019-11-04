Monday, November 4 Morning Forecast

Weather

Increasing clouds today, a few showers break out overnight

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A mild, seasonal start this morning with lows in the lower 40’s at the bus stop.

We’re starting out with mostly sunny skies and dry roads this morning. Southerly winds are in place ahead of a cold front back to the northwest. The cold front will pass this afternoon switching winds to the north, but temperatures stay mild. Highs today will be in the middle/ upper 50’s to about 60 degrees.

We’ll find increasing clouds as the front moves through, turning mostly cloudy by the end of the day.

Tonight, more moisture and lift pool along the front, breaking out a few showers. Showers will be light and quick-hitting, starting after 7 PM and wrapping up before sunrise. Lows tonight drop into the upper 30’s.

High pressure keeps us mostly sunny tomorrow, easterly winds keep us cool with highs in the upper 50’s.

Wednesday will be mild ahead of a much stronger cold front. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 60’s.

Rain arrives late Wednesday with the front stalling through Thursday. This will set up another widespread, cold rain for Thursday afternoon. Another 1-2″+ could drop along/ south of I-44, posing a limited flood threat after a top 10 record wet October.

Showers hang around through Thursday evening, but should wrap up before the cold air gets here — meaning little to no wintry precipitation.

After a cold day in the 40’s Thursday, temperatures tumble into the upper 20’s by Friday morning. Chilly sunshine settles in by Friday with highs in the 40’s despite bright, blue skies.

The weekend looks quiet.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Clear

Springfield

41°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
37°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Branson

37°F Few Clouds Feels like 37°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
41°F Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

41°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
40°F Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

60° / 37°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 60° 37°

Tuesday

58° / 45°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 58° 45°

Wednesday

61° / 37°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 30% 61° 37°

Thursday

42° / 27°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 70% 42° 27°

Friday

45° / 29°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 45° 29°

Saturday

56° / 38°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 56° 38°

Sunday

54° / 34°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 54° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

48°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

53°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

55°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

57°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

59°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

60°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

60°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

55°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
55°

53°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
53°

50°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
50°

49°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
49°

48°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
48°

47°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
47°

46°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
46°

44°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
44°

43°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
43°

42°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
42°

41°

3 AM
Clear
10%
41°

40°

4 AM
Clear
10%
40°

39°

5 AM
Clear
10%
39°

38°

6 AM
Clear
10%
38°

37°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
37°

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories

Community Calendar