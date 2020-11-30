Monday, November 30 Morning Forecast

In the wake of yesterday’s cold front, much colder air is spilling across the region. High pressure is building in behind the boundary which will bring the sunshine but it’s going to be well below average for this time of year.

Highs will top out in the upper 30s with a brisk NW wind around 15-25 mph.

Overnight, winds will calm down some and skies remain starry which makes for another bitter start to our Tuesday. Lows will dip into the teens and 20s so make sure you bundle up.

Temperatures take a big jump back toward seasonable levels for our Tuesday, topping out in the lower 50s under sunshine-filled skies. Some changes are on the horizon by mid-week though as this area of high pressure moves eastward. As that happens, our next system will be taking shape out toward the west. This will bring increasing cloud cover to the Ozarks. This area of low pressure moves into the viewing area and with the disturbance moving in during the overnight when temps are colder, we have the threat of wintry weather.

Precipitation isn’t looking terribly heavy at the moment but it’s something we’ll be watching closely in the Weather Lab. By Thursday, highs will be the r 30s but temps above the ground look cold enough to keep the threat of a wintry mix around. Make sure you stay tuned for the latest as we get closer. Behind this system, high pressure takes back over, bringing more sunshine for Friday. Highs begin to moderate back toward average by the weekend with afternoon reading expected to top out in the lower 50s under plenty of sun.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Clear

Springfield Mo

25°F Clear Feels like 12°
Wind
16 mph NW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 20F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
20°F Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 20F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

27°F Clear Feels like 16°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

27°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Hard freeze expected. Low near 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F A clear sky. Hard freeze expected. Low near 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

28°F Overcast Feels like 17°
Wind
15 mph NW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
21°F Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

28°F Overcast Feels like 17°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
21°F Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

38° / 20°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 38° 20°

Tuesday

52° / 30°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 52° 30°

Wednesday

50° / 29°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 0% 50° 29°

Thursday

37° / 27°
Rain mixed with snow
Rain mixed with snow 40% 37° 27°

Friday

43° / 29°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 43° 29°

Saturday

51° / 30°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 51° 30°

Sunday

51° / 30°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 51° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

25°

7 AM
Clear
0%
25°

25°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
25°

28°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
28°

30°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
30°

33°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
33°

35°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
35°

37°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
37°

39°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

39°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

39°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

35°

5 PM
Clear
0%
35°

31°

6 PM
Clear
0%
31°

30°

7 PM
Clear
0%
30°

29°

8 PM
Clear
0%
29°

27°

9 PM
Clear
0%
27°

25°

10 PM
Clear
0%
25°

25°

11 PM
Clear
0%
25°

24°

12 AM
Clear
0%
24°

23°

1 AM
Clear
0%
23°

23°

2 AM
Clear
0%
23°

23°

3 AM
Clear
0%
23°

23°

4 AM
Clear
0%
23°

22°

5 AM
Clear
0%
22°

22°

6 AM
Clear
0%
22°

