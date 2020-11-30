Monday, November 30 Morning Forecast

In the wake of yesterday’s cold front, much colder air is spilling across the region. High pressure is building in behind the boundary which will bring the sunshine but it’s going to be well below average for this time of year.

Highs will top out in the upper 30s with a brisk NW wind around 15-25 mph.

Overnight, winds will calm down some and skies remain starry which makes for another bitter start to our Tuesday. Lows will dip into the teens and 20s so make sure you bundle up.

Temperatures take a big jump back toward seasonable levels for our Tuesday, topping out in the lower 50s under sunshine-filled skies. Some changes are on the horizon by mid-week though as this area of high pressure moves eastward. As that happens, our next system will be taking shape out toward the west. This will bring increasing cloud cover to the Ozarks. This area of low pressure moves into the viewing area and with the disturbance moving in during the overnight when temps are colder, we have the threat of wintry weather.

Precipitation isn’t looking terribly heavy at the moment but it’s something we’ll be watching closely in the Weather Lab. By Thursday, highs will be the r 30s but temps above the ground look cold enough to keep the threat of a wintry mix around. Make sure you stay tuned for the latest as we get closer. Behind this system, high pressure takes back over, bringing more sunshine for Friday. Highs begin to moderate back toward average by the weekend with afternoon reading expected to top out in the lower 50s under plenty of sun.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer