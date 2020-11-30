Monday, November 30 Evening Forecast

We’re wrapping the month up on a cold and quiet note. Temperatures were cold all day despite a full day of sunshine. Readings overnight will tumble to the lowest levels of the season so far in many locations with upper teens to low 20s common.

The morning cold on Tuesday will give way to a warmer day as southeasterly winds and sunshine combine to warm afternoon temperatures into the upper 40s and low to mid 50s.





Wednesday will dawn cold and bright. Clouds will move in during the morning with cloudy skies developing across the area by afternoon. Rain will spread into Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas by late afternoon, continuing into Wednesday night.

Temperatures will quickly cool off into the 30s after the rain sets in, making for an interesting forecast for Wednesday night into Thursday. The atmosphere will be generally cold enough to support a risk for snow at times, especially across higher elevations overnight into Thursday morning. Temperatures at the surface are expected to remain just above freezing mitigating a bigger concern for accumulations. At this time, it looks like rain and snow at times Wednesday night into Thursday morning with little or no accumulation with temperatures holding steady in the 30s but above freezing.

The precipitation will taper off to drizzle Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. Skies will clear out toward sunrise Friday morning.

Rain totals don’t look too heavy with most spots picking up under a third of an inch.





Friday through the weekend looks dry and seasonably cold. Temperatures Friday will warm into the 40s for highs with low 50s on Saturday. A front will move through sometime on Sunday. Skies will remain mostly sunny on Sunday with highs close to 50°. Monday looks bright and cold with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s.