Monday, November 30 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’re wrapping the month up on a cold and quiet note. Temperatures were cold all day despite a full day of sunshine. Readings overnight will tumble to the lowest levels of the season so far in many locations with upper teens to low 20s common.

The morning cold on Tuesday will give way to a warmer day as southeasterly winds and sunshine combine to warm afternoon temperatures into the upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

Wednesday will dawn cold and bright. Clouds will move in during the morning with cloudy skies developing across the area by afternoon. Rain will spread into Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas by late afternoon, continuing into Wednesday night.

Temperatures will quickly cool off into the 30s after the rain sets in, making for an interesting forecast for Wednesday night into Thursday. The atmosphere will be generally cold enough to support a risk for snow at times, especially across higher elevations overnight into Thursday morning. Temperatures at the surface are expected to remain just above freezing mitigating a bigger concern for accumulations. At this time, it looks like rain and snow at times Wednesday night into Thursday morning with little or no accumulation with temperatures holding steady in the 30s but above freezing.

The precipitation will taper off to drizzle Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. Skies will clear out toward sunrise Friday morning.

Rain totals don’t look too heavy with most spots picking up under a third of an inch.

Friday through the weekend looks dry and seasonably cold. Temperatures Friday will warm into the 40s for highs with low 50s on Saturday. A front will move through sometime on Sunday. Skies will remain mostly sunny on Sunday with highs close to 50°. Monday looks bright and cold with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

33°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 21F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
21°F Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 21F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

37°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

35°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

30°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
21°F Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

34°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
21°F Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

39° / 21°
Clear
Clear 0% 39° 21°

Tuesday

53° / 28°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 53° 28°

Wednesday

47° / 34°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 0% 47° 34°

Thursday

39° / 29°
Mix of rain and snow showers
Mix of rain and snow showers 40% 39° 29°

Friday

46° / 27°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 46° 27°

Saturday

52° / 28°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 52° 28°

Sunday

49° / 26°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 49° 26°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

30°

7 PM
Clear
0%
30°

29°

8 PM
Clear
0%
29°

27°

9 PM
Clear
0%
27°

25°

10 PM
Clear
0%
25°

25°

11 PM
Clear
0%
25°

24°

12 AM
Clear
0%
24°

23°

1 AM
Clear
0%
23°

23°

2 AM
Clear
0%
23°

23°

3 AM
Clear
0%
23°

23°

4 AM
Clear
0%
23°

23°

5 AM
Clear
0%
23°

22°

6 AM
Clear
0%
22°

23°

7 AM
Clear
0%
23°

25°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
25°

32°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
32°

39°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

44°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

48°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

50°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

51°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

51°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

49°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

44°

5 PM
Clear
0%
44°

41°

6 PM
Clear
0%
41°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100