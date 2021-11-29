Monday, November 29 Evening Forecast

November is drawing to a close in a warm fashion. Temperatures Monday climbed back into the 60s under sunny skies. We’ll be enjoying more of this as we head into early December.

For tonight, we’ll find clear skies with temperatures remaining well above freezing. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tuesday will start with sunny skies, but clouds will be on the increase by late morning with mostly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon. A cold front will push through early in the day before stalling and washing out over Northern Arkansas. This and cloudier skies will lead to chillier weather to the north with highs in the mid to upper 50s near Central Missouri. Meanwhile, areas south of the state line will enjoy another unusually warm day with highs well into the 60s again.

Winds will switch back around to more of a westerly direction by Wednesday. Skies will be sunnier too. This will add up to mild readings across the Ozarks with highs well into the 60s.

The pattern across the nation will favor unusually warm weather across much of the Lower 48 through Friday. Thursday will come with sunny skies and afternoon highs that could set records. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-70s at a time of the year when average highs are in the low 50s. Springfield’s record high on Thursday is 73°.

The mild weather will hold on through Friday. There will be a cold front sweeping southeast across the area by the end of the day though. This will bring increasing clouds to the area and chillier weather by the weekend, but Friday should still be mild with afternoon temperatures back up near 70°, possibly warmer.

The chillier weather that settles in early in the weekend is really just what is more typical for early December and the chilly weather will come with lots of sun on Saturday. Sunday looks a bit cloudier, but also a little warmer. Temperatures will remain cool through Monday. It looks like we’ll remain in a see-saw temperature pattern next week with another warmup Tuesday before cooler weather again through the middle of next week.