Monday, November 25 Morning Forecast

A beautiful day ahead! We’ll keep mostly sunny skies, southerly winds, and warm highs in the middle 60’s.

By tonight clouds increase as a warm front drapes across the area and a disturbance develops to the west. Showers start to pop by sunrise, lows only drop into the middle 40’s.

We’ll keep a couple showers around on Tuesday and southerly winds pick up as this system becomes tightly wound. Winds could gust to 30-40 mph at times, keeping temperatures warm in the middle 60’s. A line of storms will roll through with the cold front late in the evening, with northwest winds kicking overnight. That will send temperatures into the middle 30’s.

Northwest winds get gusty on Wednesday, gusting nearing 40 mph possible. The air will be dry, so we’ll keep things sunny — winds might be a hazard on the roads for Thanksgiving travel.

By Thanksgiving, we’ll start to pull moisture ahead of our next, big, slow storm. Cold rain expected — cold, wet turkey for Thanksgiving! We’ll have showers, maybe a few flurries north, and highs stuck in the low to middle 40’s.

By Black Friday, southerly winds pick up as our storm strengthens to the west. We’ll have south gusts to 30 mph with showers and middle 50’s. We’ll keep showers as this system rolls slow on Saturday, temperatures stay warm in the lower 60’s just ahead of the front.

The storm clears for return travel on Sunday but highs will be chilly on gusty north winds, temperatures stuck in the 40’s.