Monday, November 25 Morning Forecast

Weather

A beautiful day ahead! We’ll keep mostly sunny skies, southerly winds, and warm highs in the middle 60’s.

By tonight clouds increase as a warm front drapes across the area and a disturbance develops to the west. Showers start to pop by sunrise, lows only drop into the middle 40’s.

We’ll keep a couple showers around on Tuesday and southerly winds pick up as this system becomes tightly wound. Winds could gust to 30-40 mph at times, keeping temperatures warm in the middle 60’s. A line of storms will roll through with the cold front late in the evening, with northwest winds kicking overnight. That will send temperatures into the middle 30’s.

Northwest winds get gusty on Wednesday, gusting nearing 40 mph possible. The air will be dry, so we’ll keep things sunny — winds might be a hazard on the roads for Thanksgiving travel.

By Thanksgiving, we’ll start to pull moisture ahead of our next, big, slow storm. Cold rain expected — cold, wet turkey for Thanksgiving! We’ll have showers, maybe a few flurries north, and highs stuck in the low to middle 40’s.

By Black Friday, southerly winds pick up as our storm strengthens to the west. We’ll have south gusts to 30 mph with showers and middle 50’s. We’ll keep showers as this system rolls slow on Saturday, temperatures stay warm in the lower 60’s just ahead of the front.

The storm clears for return travel on Sunday but highs will be chilly on gusty north winds, temperatures stuck in the 40’s.

Today's Forecast

Clear

Springfield

43°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

Branson

46°F Few Clouds Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

46°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

66° / 45°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 66° 45°

Tuesday

68° / 35°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 40% 68° 35°

Wednesday

47° / 33°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 47° 33°

Thursday

42° / 37°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 60% 42° 37°

Friday

54° / 50°
Rain
Rain 60% 54° 50°

Saturday

62° / 33°
Rain
Rain 40% 62° 33°

Sunday

42° / 24°
Windy with times of sun and clouds
Windy with times of sun and clouds 0% 42° 24°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

54°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

58°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

61°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
61°

63°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

65°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

65°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

60°

5 PM
Clear
0%
60°

55°

6 PM
Clear
10%
55°

51°

7 PM
Clear
10%
51°

49°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
49°

48°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
48°

47°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
47°

47°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
47°

46°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
46°

46°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

47°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
47°

47°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
47°

48°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
48°

49°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
49°

48°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

45°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
45°

52°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
52°

