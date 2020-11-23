Monday, November 23 Morning Forecast

Weather

High pressure has briefly taken over the Ozarks behind this past weekend’s system but it’s not going to stick around long. Our next disturbance will move in late tonight into tomorrow, bringing lots of clouds and more moisture. Today will feature increasing clouds, especially late with some sun around early in the day. Winds have already turned back around from the southeast which will help our temps warm up a bit more than what they were Sunday. Highs will be seasonable for this time of year, rising into the lower 50s. Overnight, overcast conditions are on tap along with stronger breeze as this area of low pressure moves closer. Winds could gust over 30 mph so make sure any holiday decorations or outdoor furniture are secure. The winds hold tomorrow as this storm system tracks into the Ozarks bringing scattered showers early with more widespread rains later in the day. Rain will continue through Tuesday night and will likely linger into part of Wednesday. Once we get past midday on Thanksgiving Eve, this wave should be tracking east, leaving the rest of the day quieter. If you must travel, it should not be too bad. Thanksgiving Day is looking drier and warmer as winds turn back around from the south. Expect above average temperatures under plenty of sunshine. It’ll be great to get out and toss that football around! Highs will rise toward the lower 60s which is around 10° above normal for this time of the year. Black Friday is looking dry as well so if you have plans to head out shopping, you should be a okay. Temps will top out in the upper 50s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. More cloud cover arrives Saturday as our next disturbance gears up. This one looks to bring another round of rain as we end our holiday weekend. Colder air looks to seep in rather quickly and this could lead to some wet snowflakes trying to mix in on the tail end. That is something we’ll be watching over the next week so stay tuned!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Overcast

Springfield Mo

28°F Overcast Feels like 22°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Chance of showers, mainly late. Low 43F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
43°F Chance of showers, mainly late. Low 43F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

34°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

29°F Overcast Feels like 24°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F Cloudy. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

33°F Overcast Feels like 33°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Mainly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

52° / 43°
Cloudy with areas of morning fog
Cloudy with areas of morning fog 10% 52° 43°

Tuesday

56° / 44°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 60% 56° 44°

Wednesday

51° / 31°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 30% 51° 31°

Thursday

61° / 40°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 61° 40°

Friday

57° / 36°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 57° 36°

Saturday

53° / 39°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 53° 39°

Sunday

50° / 30°
Showers possible
Showers possible 30% 50° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

29°

6 AM
Foggy
0%
29°

29°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
29°

32°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
32°

35°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
35°

39°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
39°

44°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
44°

47°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
47°

49°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
49°

50°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
50°

48°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
48°

46°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
46°

46°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
46°

47°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
47°

47°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
47°

46°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

46°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

46°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

44°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
44°

44°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
44°

44°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
44°

44°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
44°

