Monday, November 23 Morning Forecast

High pressure has briefly taken over the Ozarks behind this past weekend’s system but it’s not going to stick around long. Our next disturbance will move in late tonight into tomorrow, bringing lots of clouds and more moisture. Today will feature increasing clouds, especially late with some sun around early in the day. Winds have already turned back around from the southeast which will help our temps warm up a bit more than what they were Sunday. Highs will be seasonable for this time of year, rising into the lower 50s. Overnight, overcast conditions are on tap along with stronger breeze as this area of low pressure moves closer. Winds could gust over 30 mph so make sure any holiday decorations or outdoor furniture are secure. The winds hold tomorrow as this storm system tracks into the Ozarks bringing scattered showers early with more widespread rains later in the day. Rain will continue through Tuesday night and will likely linger into part of Wednesday. Once we get past midday on Thanksgiving Eve, this wave should be tracking east, leaving the rest of the day quieter. If you must travel, it should not be too bad. Thanksgiving Day is looking drier and warmer as winds turn back around from the south. Expect above average temperatures under plenty of sunshine. It’ll be great to get out and toss that football around! Highs will rise toward the lower 60s which is around 10° above normal for this time of the year. Black Friday is looking dry as well so if you have plans to head out shopping, you should be a okay. Temps will top out in the upper 50s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. More cloud cover arrives Saturday as our next disturbance gears up. This one looks to bring another round of rain as we end our holiday weekend. Colder air looks to seep in rather quickly and this could lead to some wet snowflakes trying to mix in on the tail end. That is something we’ll be watching over the next week so stay tuned!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer