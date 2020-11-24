Monday, November 23 Evening Forecast

We began the week on a mostly cloudy and chilly note. This will be a running theme this week. The next storm is already in the U.S. and it will impact the area Tuesday into Wednesday.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be chilly, but they’ll remain well above freezing as winds remain breezy out of the southeast.

Tuesday will start off with mostly cloudy skies, but the clouds will thicken up as we head into the afternoon with showers spreading in from the west. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s along with brisk south to southeast winds.

The main show with the next storm will come late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday. Temperatures will remain on the cool side and instability levels will remain very low. This will minimize the threat for any severe weather. Still, expect a wave of scattered showers with embedded heavy thunderstorms to move in by late Tuesday evening, spreading east across the area through early Wednesday. The strong winds with the storm will likely contribute to some potential for isolated severe wind gusts with some of the activity.

Rainfall totals will generally be in a half an inch to three-quarters of an inch range.

The storm will be pushing off to the east Wednesday morning with colder air and clouds wrapping back into the area. Wednesday is shaping up to be a cold and brisk day with breezy westerly winds and daytime temperatures stuck in the 40s. Clouds will try to clear out late in the day to the west and there should be some sun throughout the day across Northern Arkansas.

With clearing skies Wednesday night, temperatures will tumble back below freezing by Thursday morning with areas of fog possible too.

We’ll shake off the early fog Thanksgiving morning with mostly sunny skies across the area. Temperatures look warmer with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Another front will slide through on Friday. Moisture moving north to meet the front will generate cloudy skies Friday morning along and south of the interstate with skies becoming mostly to partly sunny during the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little cooler too.

Weekend weather looks bright and cool on Saturday with another storm sliding by just to the south Saturday night into Sunday. This will lead to cloudier weather and a chance for showers late Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures will be chilly as another blast of cold air spreads in during the day.

This will make for a cold start to the upcoming week with morning lows in the 20s Monday and afternoon highs in the 40s.

Overcast

Springfield Mo

48°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Chance of showers, mainly late. Low 41F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
41°F Chance of showers, mainly late. Low 41F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

50° / 41°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 50° 41°

Tuesday

58° / 43°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 60% 58° 43°

Wednesday

49° / 30°
Cloudy
Cloudy 30% 49° 30°

Thursday

61° / 40°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 61° 40°

Friday

57° / 30°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 57° 30°

Saturday

55° / 37°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 55° 37°

Sunday

49° / 29°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 30% 49° 29°

Hourly Forecast

