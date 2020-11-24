Monday, November 23 Evening Forecast

We began the week on a mostly cloudy and chilly note. This will be a running theme this week. The next storm is already in the U.S. and it will impact the area Tuesday into Wednesday.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be chilly, but they’ll remain well above freezing as winds remain breezy out of the southeast.

Tuesday will start off with mostly cloudy skies, but the clouds will thicken up as we head into the afternoon with showers spreading in from the west. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s along with brisk south to southeast winds.

The main show with the next storm will come late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday. Temperatures will remain on the cool side and instability levels will remain very low. This will minimize the threat for any severe weather. Still, expect a wave of scattered showers with embedded heavy thunderstorms to move in by late Tuesday evening, spreading east across the area through early Wednesday. The strong winds with the storm will likely contribute to some potential for isolated severe wind gusts with some of the activity.

Rainfall totals will generally be in a half an inch to three-quarters of an inch range.

The storm will be pushing off to the east Wednesday morning with colder air and clouds wrapping back into the area. Wednesday is shaping up to be a cold and brisk day with breezy westerly winds and daytime temperatures stuck in the 40s. Clouds will try to clear out late in the day to the west and there should be some sun throughout the day across Northern Arkansas.

With clearing skies Wednesday night, temperatures will tumble back below freezing by Thursday morning with areas of fog possible too.

We’ll shake off the early fog Thanksgiving morning with mostly sunny skies across the area. Temperatures look warmer with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Another front will slide through on Friday. Moisture moving north to meet the front will generate cloudy skies Friday morning along and south of the interstate with skies becoming mostly to partly sunny during the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little cooler too.

Weekend weather looks bright and cool on Saturday with another storm sliding by just to the south Saturday night into Sunday. This will lead to cloudier weather and a chance for showers late Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures will be chilly as another blast of cold air spreads in during the day.

This will make for a cold start to the upcoming week with morning lows in the 20s Monday and afternoon highs in the 40s.